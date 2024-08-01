It’s not exactly been a vintage year for Hull FC: and that is somewhat of an understatement.

But they will end 2024 with an all-time Super League record: although it’s not exactly one they’d want. No club in the history of Super League has used more players in a season than the Black and Whites’ tally this year – and it’s a record that’s about to be extended even further.

The signing of Leon Ruan from Leeds Rhinos on loan until the end of the season means that if and when he features for Hull, he will be the 41st player to play a competitive fixture for the Black and Whites in 2024.

It is a record that will surely not be beaten any time soon: and in fact, Hull could extend it even further should they bring in more new faces, or give a debut to Jed Cartwright, who was injured in a reserves outing and has yet to feature competitively for the Black and Whites.

King Vuniyayawa’s arrival on loan from Salford to the end of the season took Hull through the 40-player mark but just two games in, he has suffered an injury that has brought his time at the club to a premature ending.

So Ruan has arrived to further boost the Black and Whites’ pack for the final third of the season – joining a long list of players to have signed loan deals with the club throughout 2024.

Perhaps more worryingly, a number of the 40 have already left the club: including winter recruits Jayden Okunbor, Franklin Pele and Nu Brown.

When will a Super League club get to 40 players again? And perhaps more notably, will Hull actually manage to extend their extraordinary record this year before Friday’s transfer deadline.

All 40 players used by Hull FC so far this season:

Jordan Lane, Morgan Smith, Herman Ese’ese, Ligi Sao, Liam Sutcliffe, Lewis Martin, Danny Houghton, Cam Scott, Will Gardiner, Jack Ashworth, Yusuf Aydin, Jack Brown, Jack Charles, Darnell McIntosh, Logan Moy, Tom Briscoe, Nu Brown, Jayden Okunbor, Franklin Pele, Jake Trueman, Tex Hoy, Carlos Tuimavave, Jack Walker, Denive Balmforth, Joe Cator, Tiaki Chan, Brad Fash, Ben Reynolds, Nick Staveley, Davy Litten, Harvey Barron, Zach Jebson, Liam Tindall, Joe Bullock, Ed Chamberlain, Matty Laidlaw, Matty Russell, Will Kirby, Charlie Severs, King Vuniyayawa.

