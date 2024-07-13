Hull FC & St Helens are locked in a battle for the signature of Brisbane Broncos full-back Tristan Sailor ahead of 2025, according to reports Down Under.

Sailor had been on the radar of Leigh earlier this year, though with a move collapsing, the Leopards have snapped up Newcastle Knights youngster David Armstrong for 2025 onwards.

But Super League interest in the Broncos man is still rife, and Fox Sports Australia have reported that it’s now a race between Hull & Saints for his signature, with two of his Brisbane coaches playing a part.

The 26-year-old is currently the backup option for Broncos superstar Reece Walsh, but with the first-choice full-back involved in the State of Origin Series, Sailor has had more game time than usual in recent weeks.

His NRL appearance tally now stands at 16, including the five first-grade games he played for St George Illawarra Dragons between 2019 and 2020.

He is yet to score an NRL try in Brisbane colours, with his only first-grade try to date coming on debut for St George back in August 2019 against Sydney Roosters.

Hull FC and St Helens in battle for Brisbane Broncos star

Broncos assistant John Cartwright has already been confirmed as taking the helm at Hull from 2025, with Fox Sports revealing that he wants to take Sailor to the MKM Stadium with him as a marquee signing.

Fellow assistant Lee Briers meanwhile is reportedly set for a return to Super League next season with Saints, in pole position to become Paul Wellens’ new number two once Frenchman Laurent Frayssinous has departed the club.

And Briers too reportedly wants the full-back to follow him to the Totally Wicked Stadium.

As things stand, Hull have plenty of room on their overseas quota following recent departures, while Saints’ seven spots are full.

But with a number of overseas aces off-contract come the end of this year, the Red V are expected to have at least one spot free.

Sailor’s contract with the Broncos runs until the end of next season, but they are open to letting him leave early to free up salary cap space.

