Huddersfield Giants have formally and finally confirmed that Ian Watson has left the club by mutual consent: doing so midway through their defeat to Leeds Rhinos on Thursday night.

The Giants announced two weeks ago that Watson had been ‘stood down’ with immediate effect, making no further comment at that point.

However, they appear to have finally reached an agreement with their former head coach to leave the club and close the chapter on his time in charge at Huddersfield.

At the time, they said: “Following today’s scheduled monthly board meeting the club has stood down head coach Ian Watson with immediate effect.

“Luke Robinson will take charge of the team ahead of the upcoming Betfred Super League game at Leigh on the weekend, neither the club nor Ian will make any further comment.”

Robinson has been in charge since, coaching the Giants to a victory over Salford Red Devils last week before being in charge for Thursday’s defeat to Leeds.

And as the game kicked off on Thursday, the club put a brief statement on their website confirming Watson’s exit had been rubber-stamped and finalised.

They simply said: “Huddersfield Giants can confirm that head coach Ian Watson has left the club by mutual consent.”

The club are still on a hunt for Watson’s replacement. Robinson has admitted he would like to be considered for the role on a permanent basis, while the club are believed to be expressing interest from both sides of the world.

READ NEXT: Leeds Rhinos player ratings: marquee man indifferent, Matt Frawley redemption arc gathers speed

REACTION: Jon Wilkin demands rule change after controversial Sam Lisone incident in Leeds Rhinos game