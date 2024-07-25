Sky Sports’ Jon Wilkin has demanded rugby league looks at its rules to allow the video referee to go back and intervene with incidents like the one which centred around Leeds Rhinos prop Sam Lisone.

Lisone appeared to catch Huddersfield half-back Olly Russell flush in the face with a elbow shortly before the half-time interval on Thursday night. Russell did not stay down after the incident – but what happened next was hugely significant.

Within seconds, Leeds had broken downfield to score their third try of the contest through Matt Frawley after a Lachie Miller break. However, the video referee was unable to go back and do anything other than suggest Lisone be put on report – which he was – due to the fact the play had continued beyond the tackle which involved Lisone hitting Russell.

And Wilkin was furious when speaking on Sky Sports – insisting that while Russell should be applauded for not staying down, the fact he didn’t meant the play was effectively scanned past by the video officials.

He said: “We want to get rid of people who dive in our game, and the rules then absolutely encourage you to stay down. It’s nonsense. It’s using the rules as an excuse. “If you have another play of the ball, then what you’re saying is, ‘Olly Russell, stay on the ground, make a meal of this’. “Olly Russell didn’t, and we’ve got to stand up for these sorts of people. If he stays down, his team are advantaged and that’s wrong, it should be eradicated from the game. “The video ref should be able to make a call on that.” Former Huddersfield and Leeds coach Tony Smith also insisted that it is time the sport takes a look at the rules, saying: “We can’t advocate people staying on the ground, so that’s something that we need to look at within our sport, for sure.”

Lisone would likely expect to be cited at the very least come Monday’s Match Review Panel.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Hull KR star offered to Super League clubs for 2025 ahead of Rovers exit