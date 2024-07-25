Leeds Rhinos are now just two points off the Super League play-offs after a deserved victory against Huddersfield Giants.

Two tries for Ash Handley plus further scores for Matt Frawley, Brodie Croft, Lachie Miller and Harry Newman helped the Rhinos to a comfortable win that keeps them firmly in the hunt for the top six.

Here’s the player ratings on a largely positive night for Brad Arthur’s side as he secured his first win as Rhinos coach.

Lachie Miller – 6

The quintessential Miller evening: some flashes of positivity coupled with some moments he’d really rather forget. His decision to try kick dead for Huddersfield’s first try was outrageous, but Miller with ball in hand does still have potential – underlined by his wonderful try late on.

Alfie Edgell – 5

A tough night for Edgell, who didn’t really have an enormous amount of work to do given how Leeds preferred the more senior option down the left on most occasions. A couple of errors, but not a night that will define Edgell’s long-term development. Left the field with a head injury.

Paul Momirovski – 6

Leeds are still not quite getting what they would have hoped from the centre. He has characteristics that Arthur will love but others that he will be keen to iron out of his game.

Harry Newman – 7

His left-edge partnership with Ash Handley was back to somewhere near its best in attack, with Newman linking up well with the winger on a variety of occasions. Certainly an improvement without doubt,.

Ash Handley – 7

Two tries of differing types. His first perhaps didn’t get the credit it deserved given the leap to claim Matt Frawley’s kick, while his second could have easily been disallowed. Nonetheless, a typical Handley evening: effective when it mattered.

Brodie Croft – 6

Perhaps his weakest performance in a Leeds Rhinos shirt which, given he scored the try that settled the game, seems a bizarre statement. But he’s still adjusting to the obvious shift in style under Brad Arthur and will get better in this regime. He would argue he could do better himself.

Matt Frawley – 8

In stark contrast to his half-back partner, this was arguably Frawley’s best night of his Leeds career to date. Looks every inch the kind of half-back Arthur will want: a methodical, smart seven who can kick well. He suits this system.

Mikołaj Oledzki – 7

Led from the front as always and helped Leeds’ forwards set the agenda for most of the evening.

Andy Ackers – 6

Industrious and hard-working – it was very much the kind of night you come to expect from Ackers in attack and defence.

Sam Eseh Jr – 6

Not his best effort in a Leeds shirt, but certainly not his worst, either. Looks increasingly like the kind of player the Rhinos would like to keep around for a while longer.

James McDonnell – 8

The Rhinos’ fast-emerging Mr Consistent: if he wasn’t already. Another stellar night from McDonnell – it’s no wonder Arthur was so keen to work with him.

Rhyse Martin – 9

The best player on the pitch. He’ll be sticking around at Leeds beyond this year it seems, and Rhinos fans will be delighted based on what they saw once again tonight. Moulding himself into a modern-day Leeds icon.

Cameron Smith – 6

Usually Leeds’ most consistent force in the pack and while his work-rate and effort was never in question – when could it be? – Smith wasn’t quite at his brilliant best.

Sam Lisone – 6

Controversial incident aside – which will end with a lengthy ban, you would imagine – Lisone was once again the destructive force from the bench Leeds require him to be.

James Donaldson – 7

What a lift he has provided Leeds with. Epitomises everything Arthur will want defensively from his side with his endeavour and commitment. Willing to put his body on the line consistently.

James Bentley – 6

Never likely to be in the thick of it given his long-awaited return to injury but did well.

Jarrod O’Connor – 6

Complimented Ackers in the hooking role well.

