How France could line up against England in mid-season international, including Catalans Dragons stars

England coach Shaun Wane will take his side across the Channel for a mid-season test against France in Toulouse next Saturday (June 29).

England‘s men’s and women’s teams will face France in a double-header at the Stade Ernest-Wallon, with Toulouse Olympique’s Championship clash with Featherstone Rovers also taking place after both test matches.

Wane will announce his travelling squad on Monday afternoon, with Laurent Frayssinous set to name his French squad early next week, too.

In collaboration with He Can Play For on X (formerly Twitter), Love Rugby League has taken a look at how France could potentially line up against England in Toulouse, which unsurprisingly, features a strong Catalans Dragons contingent..

1. Arthur Mourgue

Arthur Mourgue takes a conversion for Catalans Dragons

The Catalans speedster has been in fine form for the Dragons this season, scoring four tries and kicking 41 goals in 13 appearances. He could win his seventh cap for France next weekend.

2. Fouad Yaha

Yaha, who also qualifies to play for Morocco, has not played as much as he would’ve liked for the Dragons this season due to the form of Tom Davies and Tom Johnstone – but he is always solid when he plays. He has won seven caps for France on the international stage.

3. Arthur Romano

The 26-year-old has developed into an established Super League centre over the last year or two. Romano has won five caps, representing his country at the World Cup in 2022.

4. Mathieu Laguerre

The Marseille-born Laguerre has got an exciting future ahead of him. He is a Catalans academy product, making his first team debut in 2021, scoring 18 tries in 37 appearances thus far. He has won seven caps for France, playing in the delayed 2021 World Cup.

5. Paul Marcon

Marcon has been part of the France set-up ever since he made his international debut in 2018, playing in the delayed World Cup in 2022. The 28-year-old has been with Toulouse since 2013, scoring 60 tries in 127 appearances for the club.

6. Theo Fages

Theo Fages in action for Catalans Dragons in 2024

Fages has been one of the best French players in Super League for the best part of a decade, having made more than 250 appearances in the top flight since making his debut for Salford Red Devils back in 2013. He has won 15 caps for his country, playing in two World Cups.

7. Cesar Rouge

At just 21, Rouge is already making waves in Super League with the Dragons. He has made 22 appearances for Steve McNamara’s side, including 10 so far in 2024. Rouge featured in last year’s mid-season defeat to England in Warrington.

8. Julian Bousquet

The Frenchman has been a mainstay in the Catalans forward pack for well over a decade, making more than 250 appearances for the club. Bousquet has also represented France 15 times, and was also part of the Dragons team that lifted the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 2018.

9. Alrix Da Costa

Another key member of the Catalans pack is Da Costa, who has played more than 100 games for the Dragons since his first team debut in 2016. He represented his country in the delayed 2021 World Cup.

10. Jordan Dezaria

The Avignon-born prop has developed into somewhat of a leader amongst McNamara’s pack in recent years having played for Leigh and Toulouse at the start of his playing career. He is a no-nonsense front-rower with a strong work ethic.

11. Paul Seguier

The Albi-born forward burst onto the Super League scene with the Dragons in 2016 and has become a key figure amongst McNamara’s pack in recent seasons. A strong running back-rower, Seguier represented his country in the delayed 2021 World Cup.

12. Mickael Goudemand

Mickael Goudemand in action for Leeds Rhinos

The 28-year-old, who started his rugby league career at hometown club Avignon, joined Leeds Rhinos ahead of this season after six seasons with Catalans. Goudemand, who played in last year’s mid-season defeat to England, has made 15 appearances for the Rhinos so far.

13. Ben Garcia

Garcia is undoubtedly of the greatest French players of the Super League era, having made more than 230 appearances for the Dragons. He is the current captain of France and Catalans, and has been one of the leading loose forwards in Super League for a number of years now.

14. Ugo Tison (sub)

The 22-year-old hooker, who made his professional debut for Catalans in 2022, made a permanent move to London Broncos earlier this season, playing eight games for Mike Eccles’ side so far. He is another member of the French squad who featured in last year’s mid-season defeat to England.

15. Justin Sangare (sub)

Sangare was born in Mali and grew up in Toulouse, finding his love for rugby league at the age of 10. The 26-year-old prop, who made 77 appearances for Toulouse between 2016 and 2022, made the move to England with Leeds ahead of the 2023 campaign, playing 33 games for the Rhinos so far.

16. Romain Navarrete (sub)

The former Wigan Warriors man has been plying his trade with the Dragons since 2023 after previously having a spell with the club in 2015. At 29, Navarrete is entering his prime years as a prop and has won nine caps for France.

17. Hugo Salabio (sub)

Hugo Salabio of Huddersfield Giants

The 23-year-old came through the youth ranks at Catalans, playing for Saint-Esteve in the French Elite Championship for several years. Salabio had a short spell with Wakefield in Super League last season before joining Huddersfield on three-year contract ahead of 2024, making eight appearances for Ian Watson’s Giants so far.

