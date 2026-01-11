Goole Vikings lock in 2026 squad numbers including 7 former Super League stars

Championship new boys Goole Vikings have locked in their squad numbers for 2026, with seven former Super League players in head coach Scott Taylor’s roster for the upcoming campaign.

Ex-England international Taylor, of course, is a former Super League stalwart himself having made almost 300 top-flight appearances between Hull KR, Wigan, Salford and Hull FC: winning a Grand Final with the Warriors in 2013.

Last season, he led Goole to a seventh-place finish in League 1, with that the Vikings’ first-ever season competing in the ‘professional’ section of the game’s pyramid.

2026 will see them enter the Championship for the first time having been promoted as a result of the second and third tiers merging to form one bumper division at second tier level.

The headline acts in Taylor’s squad for 2026 are Brett Ferres (#11) and Liam Watts (#30).

Skipper Ferres is a former Super League champion having won the Grand Final with Leeds in 2017 and been part of the wider Bradford Bulls squad as they clinched the title back in 2005.

He boasts almost 300 appearances in the top flight on his CV, and having been with Goole since the beginning of the 2025 campaign, is now fast approaching the milestone of 450 senior career games.

Watts meanwhile signed on the dotted line earlier this week having been released by Super League side Hull FC at the end of 2025. The veteran prop has 386 career appearances to his name, and the bulk of those have come in the top tier.

Former Hull KR young guns Josh Guzdek (#1) and Connor Barley (#18) also feature in Goole‘s squad for 2026 alongside ex-Hull FC forward Nick Staveley (#12).

Jack Miller (#7) and Adam Rusling (#29) are the other two in a 30-man squad with at least one Super League appearance under their belt.

Elsewhere, Vikings boss Taylor will be able to call upon a plethora of talent snapped up from Super League clubs that never managed to register a first-team appearance in the top tier.

Mackenzie Harman (#6), Jeylan Hodgson (#9) and Manoa Wacokecoke (#28) all progressed through Hull FC’s youth ranks, while Hull KR helped to blood Bailey Dawson (#21).

Jack Aldous (#15), now 34-years-old, is another product of Hull FC’s youth system. He did make one senior appearance for the Airlie Birds but as it came in a Challenge Cup tie against Oldham back in 2011, he’s not included in our tally of seven former Super League men.

Youngsters Oli Morgan (#14), Shane Tuohey (#20), Brad Bullock (#25), Baily Tait (#26) and Leroy Ncube (#27) have all been signed directly from Super League clubs ahead of 2026.

Morgan has arrived from Warrington Wolves, Tuohey from Leeds Rhinos and Tait from Bradford Bulls with Bullock and Ncube both snapped up from Castleford.

Keenen Tomlinson (#4) and Ben Dent (#23) are Jamaica and Germany internationals respectively.

With 30 shirts dished out in total, Goole’s squad numbers for 2026 – in full – can be seen below.

Goole Vikings’ 2026 squad numbers

1. Josh Guzdek

2. Tom Halliday

3. Cooper Howlett

4. Keenen Tomlinson

5. Callum Shaw

6. Mackenzie Harman

7. Jack Miller

8. Tyler Craig

9. Jeylan Hodgson

10. Jack Arnold

11. Brett Ferres (c)

12. Nick Staveley

13. Harry Aldous

14. Oli Morgan

15. Jack Aldous

16. Harry Medlicott

17. Jack Coventry

18. Connor Barley

19. Ben Hodder

20. Shane Tuohey

21. Bailey Dawson

22. Callum Rutland

23. Ben Dent

24. Alex Holdstock

25. Brad Bullock

26. Baily Tait

27. Leroy Ncube

28. Manoa Wacokecoke

29. Adam Rusling

30. Liam Watts