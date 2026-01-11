Challenge Cup: 10 Second Round ties confirmed with chaotic Third Round draw on cards
Just eight Challenge Cup First Round ties survived Storm Goretti this weekend, meaning only ten Second Round ties have been confirmed and a chaotic Third Round draw involving Super League clubs awaits.
Monday afternoon will see the Third Round draw take place at Wakefield Trinity’s Belle Vue during the 2026 Championship season launch.
Here is the latest on the Challenge Cup, broken down round-by-round…
First Round
Of the 17 First Round ties which should have taken place this weekend, just eight survived.
The nine still to be played will be re-arranged and booked in the diary as swiftly as possible.
Saturday, January 10
- Telford Raiders P-P London Chargers
- Royal Navy 4-18 Hammersmith Hills Hoists
- Rochdale Mayfield P-P Ince Rose Bridge
- British Army 12-24 Wests Warriors
- Orrell St James 34-0 Oldham St Annes
- Stanningley P-P Dewsbury Moor
- Hunslet ARLFC 48-6 York Acorn
- Heworth P-P RAF
- Brighouse Rangers P-P Lock Lane
- Woodhouse Warriors P-P Mirfield Spartans
- Wigan St Judes P-P Leigh Miners Rangers
- Blackbrook 52-6 GB Police
- Thatto Heath Crusaders 78-10 Seaton Rangers
- Kings Cross Park P-P West Hull
Sunday, January 11
- Siddal ARLFC P-P Waterhead
- Banbridge Broncos (NI) 26-32 Aberavon Fighting Irish
- Bedford Tigers 36-6 Medway Dragons
Second Round
The draw for the Second Round was done alongside that for the First Round last month.
After this weekend’s widespread cancellations, the make-up of ten Second Round ties has been rubber-stamped.
Eight still require the identity of the community club involved to be confirmed, which will happen once those re-arranged First Round ties have been played out.
You’ll note there are nine First Round ties still to be played and only eight Second Round ties still to be confirmed.
That discrepancy comes because whoever wins the First Round tie between Brighouse Rangers and Lock Lane will receive an automatic bye into the Third Round.
The winner of that tie had been set to host Featherstone in the Second Round, but Rovers have not been granted RFL membership for 2026 so cannot enter the cup.
Here is how the Second Round currently shapes up with the ties already confirmed shown in bold.
- Oldham v Orrell St James
- Wigan St Judes/Leigh Miners Rangers v Barrow Raiders
- Rochdale Mayfield/Ince Rose Bridge v Swinton Lions
- Blackbrook v Workington Town
- Thatto Heath Crusaders v Widnes Vikings
- Siddal/Waterhead v Rochdale Hornets
- Stanningley/Dewsbury Moor v Hunslet
- Dewsbury Rams v Kings Cross Park/West Hull
- Batley Bulldogs v Hunslet ARLFC
- Heworth/RAF v Keighley Cougars
- Woodhouse Warriors/Mirfield Spartans v Goole Vikings
- North Wales Crusaders v Bedford Tigers
- London Broncos v Wests Warriors
- Midlands Hurricanes v Aberavon Fighting Irish
- Halifax Panthers v Telford Raiders/London Chargers
- Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Salford Red Devils
- Sheffield Eagles v Whitehaven
- Doncaster v Newcastle Thunder
Third Round draw (Balls)
13 of the 14 Super League clubs will be involved in Monday’s Third Round draw and will be drawn away from home against lower-league opposition. Toulouse Olympique are the exception as they opt not to enter the Challenge Cup.
Because of the chaotic nature of the cancellations in the First Round over the weekend, that Third Round draw is likely to see most Super League clubs drawn against a ball which represents three different clubs.
So, as an example, you might see ‘Woodhouse Warriors/Mirfield Spartans OR Goole Vikings vs Leeds Rhinos’ pulled out of the hat.
Below is a list of the clubs involved in Monday’s draw and how the ball they’re represented by will look.
You’ll note there are no numbers on this as the RFL are still to confirm these at the time of publishing.
* Numbers still to be confirmed
- Bradford Bulls
- Castleford Tigers
- Catalans Dragons
- Huddersfield Giants
- Hull FC
- Hull KR
- Leeds Rhinos
- Leigh Leopards
- St Helens
- Wakefield Trinity
- Warrington Wolves
- Wigan Warriors
- York
- Oldham OR Orrell St James
- Wigan St Judes/Leigh Miners Rangers OR Barrow Raiders
- Rochdale Mayfield/Ince Rose Bridge OR Swinton Lions
- Blackbrook OR Workington Town
- Thatto Heath Crusaders OR Widnes Vikings
- Siddal/Waterhead OR Rochdale Hornets
- Stanningley/Dewsbury Moor OR Hunslet
- Dewsbury Rams OR Kings Cross Park/West Hull
- Batley Bulldogs OR Hunslet ARLFC
- Heworth/RAF OR Keighley Cougars
- Brighouse Rangers OR Lock Lane
- Woodhouse Warriors/Mirfield Spartans OR Goole Vikings
- North Wales Crusaders OR Bedford Tigers
- London Broncos OR Wests Warriors
- Midlands Hurricanes OR Aberavon Fighting Irish
- Halifax Panthers OR Telford Raiders/London Chargers
- Hammersmith Hills Hoists OR Salford Red Devils
- Sheffield Eagles OR Whitehaven
- Doncaster OR Newcastle Thunder