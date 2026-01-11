Just eight Challenge Cup First Round ties survived Storm Goretti this weekend, meaning only ten Second Round ties have been confirmed and a chaotic Third Round draw involving Super League clubs awaits.

Monday afternoon will see the Third Round draw take place at Wakefield Trinity’s Belle Vue during the 2026 Championship season launch.

Here is the latest on the Challenge Cup, broken down round-by-round…

First Round

Of the 17 First Round ties which should have taken place this weekend, just eight survived.

The nine still to be played will be re-arranged and booked in the diary as swiftly as possible.

Saturday, January 10

Telford Raiders P-P London Chargers

Royal Navy 4-18 Hammersmith Hills Hoists

Rochdale Mayfield P-P Ince Rose Bridge

British Army 12-24 Wests Warriors

Orrell St James 34-0 Oldham St Annes

Stanningley P-P Dewsbury Moor

Hunslet ARLFC 48-6 York Acorn

Heworth P-P RAF

Brighouse Rangers P-P Lock Lane

Woodhouse Warriors P-P Mirfield Spartans

Wigan St Judes P-P Leigh Miners Rangers

Blackbrook 52-6 GB Police

Thatto Heath Crusaders 78-10 Seaton Rangers

Kings Cross Park P-P West Hull

Sunday, January 11

Siddal ARLFC P-P Waterhead

Banbridge Broncos (NI) 26-32 Aberavon Fighting Irish

Bedford Tigers 36-6 Medway Dragons

Second Round

The draw for the Second Round was done alongside that for the First Round last month.

After this weekend’s widespread cancellations, the make-up of ten Second Round ties has been rubber-stamped.

Eight still require the identity of the community club involved to be confirmed, which will happen once those re-arranged First Round ties have been played out.

You’ll note there are nine First Round ties still to be played and only eight Second Round ties still to be confirmed.

That discrepancy comes because whoever wins the First Round tie between Brighouse Rangers and Lock Lane will receive an automatic bye into the Third Round.

The winner of that tie had been set to host Featherstone in the Second Round, but Rovers have not been granted RFL membership for 2026 so cannot enter the cup.

Here is how the Second Round currently shapes up with the ties already confirmed shown in bold.

Oldham v Orrell St James

Wigan St Judes/Leigh Miners Rangers v Barrow Raiders

Rochdale Mayfield/Ince Rose Bridge v Swinton Lions

Blackbrook v Workington Town

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Widnes Vikings

Siddal/Waterhead v Rochdale Hornets

Stanningley/Dewsbury Moor v Hunslet

Dewsbury Rams v Kings Cross Park/West Hull

Batley Bulldogs v Hunslet ARLFC

Heworth/RAF v Keighley Cougars

Woodhouse Warriors/Mirfield Spartans v Goole Vikings

North Wales Crusaders v Bedford Tigers

London Broncos v Wests Warriors

Midlands Hurricanes v Aberavon Fighting Irish

Halifax Panthers v Telford Raiders/London Chargers

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Salford Red Devils

Sheffield Eagles v Whitehaven

Doncaster v Newcastle Thunder

Third Round draw (Balls)

13 of the 14 Super League clubs will be involved in Monday’s Third Round draw and will be drawn away from home against lower-league opposition. Toulouse Olympique are the exception as they opt not to enter the Challenge Cup.

Because of the chaotic nature of the cancellations in the First Round over the weekend, that Third Round draw is likely to see most Super League clubs drawn against a ball which represents three different clubs.

So, as an example, you might see ‘Woodhouse Warriors/Mirfield Spartans OR Goole Vikings vs Leeds Rhinos’ pulled out of the hat.

Below is a list of the clubs involved in Monday’s draw and how the ball they’re represented by will look.

You’ll note there are no numbers on this as the RFL are still to confirm these at the time of publishing.

* Numbers still to be confirmed