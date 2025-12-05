Former Castleford Tigers young gun lands Championship deal for 2026 as leadership qualities hailed

Championship outfit Goole Vikings have announced the signing of young half-back Adam Rusling for the 2026 campaign.

Now 22, Rusling spent time in the youth systems of both Hull KR and Castleford.

He made his sole Super League appearance as a teenager for the Tigers when they were beaten 70-18 by Salford Red Devils at The Jungle in July 2021.

The playmaker, born and raised in Hull, went on to join Cornwall and impressed for them during their League 1 stint.

But after Cornwall withdrew from the third tier early on in the 2025 campaign, he was left without a club, and will now relocate back north as he links up with Goole.

The Vikings themselves competed in League 1 in 2025, joining the ‘professional’ section of the British game’s pyramid for the first time and finishing seventh.

In 2026, they will compete in a 21-team division: with the Championship having merged into one with the third tier.

As Goole announced his arrival, Rusling said: “I’m really looking forward to joining the club. They’re very ambitious and have made a lot of progress in a short space of time.

“After speaking with Scott (Taylor, head coach) and James (Clark), it was obvious Goole was the right place for me this season. It was an easy decision.

“From the outside looking in, the club looks in a really good place, especially as a new team. I experienced Cornwall as a new club, so I know what to expect, and I can see really exciting times ahead. Hopefully I’ll be able to bring a bit to the squad this season.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to at the club has been great, and I can’t wait to get in with the boys and staff after Christmas when I move back home to Hull.”

“The Vikings is a no-brainer for me. To get to play rugby league on the doorstep of Hull is a great opportunity, and I think the club is great for the sport.”

During his time at Cornwall, Rusling – who will turn 23 in May – scored 11 tries in 38 appearances across all competitions. He also notched 50 conversions.

Goole boss Taylor added: “Adam is a talented young halfback who has been able to hone his game in some challenging circumstances down at Cornwall.

“He had to step up and lead that team, often when on the back foot. He’s learned a lot about himself during that experience and he’s heading into a different stage of his life now with a young family and the chance to be closer to home.

“He’s a local boy who knows what we are about, and he is really eager to come in, take his chance, and show he has a lot to offer us and the Championship.”

“He’ll give us competition in the halves, which keeps everyone on their toes, and he’s a solid goal kicker too, another useful asset for us. I’m looking forward to working with him.”