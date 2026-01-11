Challenge Cup Third Round draw ball numbers confirmed as Super League clubs enter competition

Ball numbers have been confirmed for Monday afternoon’s Challenge Cup Third Round draw, with Super League clubs entering the competition at this stage.

Storm Goretti has wreaked havoc on this weekend’s First Round schedule, with just eight ties taking place, which will have a knock-on effect on Monday’s draw.

The draw takes place at Belle Vue, the home of Super League club Wakefield Trinity, during the 2026 Championship season launch at Belle Vue.

Legendary coach John Kear will join broadcaster Ross Fiddes to conduct the draw, with 32 balls to be drawn in total and 16 ties to be produced.

Some of the balls drawn will represent three different clubs as a result of the First Round schedule being decimated, with one example being #4 which is Dewsbury Rams OR Kings Cross Park/West Hull.

Notably, all 13 Super League clubs involved will be drawn away from home against a lower-league opponent, just as was the case in 2025.

Toulouse Olympique are the only Super League club not involved as they opt not to compete in the Challenge Cup.

It’s worth noting that ball numbers 3 represents Brighouse Rangers/Lock Lane. Those two community clubs are yet to square off in their First Round clash, but now know the winner is guaranteed passage into the Third Round and could potentially play against a Super League club.

That’s because the winner of that tie was set to face Featherstone in the Second Round, but as Rovers have not been granted membership by the RFL for 2026 amid financial woes, they cannot compete in the Challenge Cup.

All 32 ball numbers can be seen, in full, below.

2026 Challenge Cup Third Round draw: Ball numbers

1. Batley Bulldogs OR Hunslet ARLFC

2. Blackbrook OR Workington Town

3. Brighouse Rangers/Lock Lane

4. Dewsbury Rams OR Kings Cross Park/West Hull

5. Doncaster OR Newcastle Thunder

6. Halifax Panthers OR Telford Raiders/London Chargers

7. Hammersmith Hills Hoists OR Salford Red Devils

8. Heworth/RAF OR Keighley Cougars

9. London Broncos OR Wests Warriors

10. Midlands Hurricanes OR Aberavon Fighting Irish

11. North Wales Crusaders OR Bedford Tigers

12. Oldham OR Orrell St James

13. Rochdale Mayfield/Ince Rose Bridge OR Swinton Lions

14. Sheffield Eagles OR Whitehaven

15. Siddal/Waterhead OR Rochdale Hornets

16. Stanningley/Dewsbury Moor OR Hunslet

17. Thatto Heath Crusaders OR Widnes Vikings

18. Wigan St Jude/Leigh Miners Rangers OR Barrow Raiders

19. Woodhouse Warriors/Mirfield Spartans OR Goole Vikings

20. Bradford Bulls

21. Castleford Tigers

22. Catalans Dragons

23. Huddersfield Giants

24. Hull FC

25. Hull KR

26. Leeds Rhinos

27. Leigh Leopards

28. St Helens

29. Wakefield Trinity

30. Warrington Wolves

31. Wigan Warriors

32. York RLFC