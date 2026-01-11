Challenge Cup Third Round draw ball numbers confirmed as Super League clubs enter competition
Ball numbers have been confirmed for Monday afternoon’s Challenge Cup Third Round draw, with Super League clubs entering the competition at this stage.
Storm Goretti has wreaked havoc on this weekend’s First Round schedule, with just eight ties taking place, which will have a knock-on effect on Monday’s draw.
The draw takes place at Belle Vue, the home of Super League club Wakefield Trinity, during the 2026 Championship season launch at Belle Vue.
Legendary coach John Kear will join broadcaster Ross Fiddes to conduct the draw, with 32 balls to be drawn in total and 16 ties to be produced.
Some of the balls drawn will represent three different clubs as a result of the First Round schedule being decimated, with one example being #4 which is Dewsbury Rams OR Kings Cross Park/West Hull.
Notably, all 13 Super League clubs involved will be drawn away from home against a lower-league opponent, just as was the case in 2025.
Toulouse Olympique are the only Super League club not involved as they opt not to compete in the Challenge Cup.
It’s worth noting that ball numbers 3 represents Brighouse Rangers/Lock Lane. Those two community clubs are yet to square off in their First Round clash, but now know the winner is guaranteed passage into the Third Round and could potentially play against a Super League club.
That’s because the winner of that tie was set to face Featherstone in the Second Round, but as Rovers have not been granted membership by the RFL for 2026 amid financial woes, they cannot compete in the Challenge Cup.
All 32 ball numbers can be seen, in full, below.
2026 Challenge Cup Third Round draw: Ball numbers
1. Batley Bulldogs OR Hunslet ARLFC
2. Blackbrook OR Workington Town
3. Brighouse Rangers/Lock Lane
4. Dewsbury Rams OR Kings Cross Park/West Hull
5. Doncaster OR Newcastle Thunder
6. Halifax Panthers OR Telford Raiders/London Chargers
7. Hammersmith Hills Hoists OR Salford Red Devils
8. Heworth/RAF OR Keighley Cougars
9. London Broncos OR Wests Warriors
10. Midlands Hurricanes OR Aberavon Fighting Irish
11. North Wales Crusaders OR Bedford Tigers
12. Oldham OR Orrell St James
13. Rochdale Mayfield/Ince Rose Bridge OR Swinton Lions
14. Sheffield Eagles OR Whitehaven
15. Siddal/Waterhead OR Rochdale Hornets
16. Stanningley/Dewsbury Moor OR Hunslet
17. Thatto Heath Crusaders OR Widnes Vikings
18. Wigan St Jude/Leigh Miners Rangers OR Barrow Raiders
19. Woodhouse Warriors/Mirfield Spartans OR Goole Vikings
20. Bradford Bulls
21. Castleford Tigers
22. Catalans Dragons
23. Huddersfield Giants
24. Hull FC
25. Hull KR
26. Leeds Rhinos
27. Leigh Leopards
28. St Helens
29. Wakefield Trinity
30. Warrington Wolves
31. Wigan Warriors
32. York RLFC