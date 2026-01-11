Matt Shaw’s Hull KR Tenerife diary: Eye-catching new recruits, brave Luke Gale, Tom and the Usos…

It’s no secret that a key foundation underpinning Hull KR’s success in recent years is the way they train in pre-season.

Sure, every club says the same. You’ve all heard coaches and players say they’ve never been fitter or sharper before a season. The difference with Hull KR is that players arrive and are blown away. Likewise, players leave and admit that the intensity is on a different level too.

Anyone who watched KR last year could see this. Their victories followed a similar pattern. Put their opponents in dark places, grind them down and make them tap out. In many cases, they were simply just too fit for their rivals.

Spending time with them, you come to realise it’s no fluke.

Eye-catching new recruits and brave Luke Gale

Day one of Rovers’ pre-season camp starts at 6 AM. They have been joined by Tommy Coyle, the champion boxer who has played a role in the club’s success over many years. It is he who leads this session.

The first player downstairs is Jez Litten. This becomes a recurring theme throughout the day. Group by group the players head to the reception lobby for a coach trip to a local boxing gym.

When they arrive, they are given a rousing speech by Coyle, with the general theme revolving around being tough and smart. This session is about toughness, though you’d struggle to find many people who found this session anything other than unhinged.

There are 18 different exercises, ranging from boxing to cycling to hammering tyres with a sledgehammer. Players get into pairs and do two minutes at each station.

A shoutout to Luke Gale, the club’s new assistant coach. There was an odd number of players and Tom Amone needed a partner. Gale put his hand up.

Bear in mind this is far from a leisurely session, and he’s signing up for six minutes in a ring with Rovers’ new powerhouse prop. Even in retirement, rugby league players are still a bit bonkers, it seems. He’d burnt 700 calories by the end of it.

The session gets underway and there’s no easing into it. Joe Burgess and Oliver Gildart are getting as many punches in as possible into one another. Peta Hiku throws a nice underhand into the side of Litten. Jordan Dezaria and Jai Whitbread are deflating the aforementioned tyre.

A few players stand out. Bill Leyland looks in great knick after a full pre-season and Jumah Sambou, a new signing from Oldham, looks like a real boxer, such is his athletic prowess.

A shoutout to youngster Cobie Wainhouse too, who was partnered with Dean Hadley and was on the receiving end of some pain in the ring, but he kept swinging himself. Getting in a ring with Hadley is the definition of toughness.

Not that the session was tiresome enough, Coyle has the group finish with some up and down planks. But perhaps the most powerful moment of the entire session comes at the end when he addresses the group and concludes with: “Thanks for giving me purpose again.”

‘Tom and the Usos’

The group jump back on the bus and it quickly becomes apparent that Tom Davies is the character of the group. Sat up front with coach Willie Peters, he proposes a new attacking set he names ‘Tom and the Usos’.

It involves Tom Amone taking the first carry, followed by himself, Peta Hiku and Sauaso Sue. There’s no play in the set for Mikey Lewis or Tyrone May. “Both overrated in my opinion,” he says. May is sitting right next to him on the bus. Everyone listening is in hysterics.

Upon arrival, the group heads down for breakfast before a field session at their base for the trip, Tenerife Top Training, which is proving to be a popular spot with Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors all heading there this off-season as well.

On the walk up, I overhear one recruit say with a tone of surprise, “So we’ve got four sessions in one day?”

Welcome to Hull KR!

Tom Davies: The joker in the pack

Litten is again the first on the field as the players start getting their strapping and warm-ups done. The field session is a basic one, fundamental skills designed to sharpen up execution knowledge of systems.

One of the new signings, Karl Lawton, makes an impression with his communication and leadership qualities, something not lost on senior players, given that he only arrived before Christmas.

The highlight of the session is again Davies, who rips into May during a drill that pits the left edge against the right in a battle to see who can break down the other.

“I’m watching you, T,” he shouts as the half-back gets his hands on the ball. He launches a looping pass, read by the winger, who shuts down the play. On the next attempt, he barks, ‘I’m jamming T, I’m jamming’, and he proceeds to once again defuse the play after bluffing his mate.

“I told you I was jamming,” he says with the smuggest tone you’ll ever hear. Everyone is in stitches.

The backs and the forwards split after that to do weights and video sessions separately before returning to base, around a 15-minute walk away, for lunch.

That, however, is not the end of the session. The two groups then return mid-afternoon for a contact session with Ian Watson. It’s only light contact, but let me tell you, light contact from Amone would hurt everyone!

It’s at this point that I have a quick catch-up with Gale, who admits to being blown away by the intensity and detail that goes into training at the club. This is someone who has played in World Cup Finals and top Super League sides.

And that’s day one. One final observation? Socially, this group is better connected than I’ve seen on previous trips. In other years, I’ve noticed that the same players stick together on evenings or walks to training, most notably the young lads, who tend to knock around as a group.

It’s different this year. In the evening, the players head out for free time, and it was clear that there was different social groups merging and coming together. That can’t be a bad thing.

One down, nine to go for Rovers, and it’s not going to get any easier.