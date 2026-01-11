Jordan Abdull stepped out onto the field for the first time in over 12 months on Friday night, with Widnes Vikings boss Allan Coleman tipping his new recruit to ‘get better and better’.

Playmaker Abdull has joined Championship outfit Widnes for the 2026 campaign and enjoyed a 60-minute stint at The Halliwell Jones Stadium in their first pre-season hit-out against local rivals Warrington Wolves.

Super League side Wire ended up 50-12 winners, but for Abdull, the game marked his first since September 14, 2024 as he lined up for Catalans Dragons against London Broncos.

That was the last game of his loan stint with Catalans, and ahead of 2025, he had agreed a deal to return to Hull FC on a permanent basis.

But the 29-year-old was released by FC before he had chance to don their shirt amid injury and fitness concerns, and it has been a long journey back to the field for him in the 12 months or so since.

Widnes Vikings boss provides Jordan Abdull assessment following long-awaited rugby league return

Abdull will turn 30 next month, and is nearing the milestone of 200 senior career appearances having previously represented Hull FC, Doncaster, Featherstone Rovers, Hull KR, London Broncos and Catalans.

Providing an assessment of the former England international’s unofficial Vikings debut following the friendly against Warrington, head coach Coleman said: “I was really happy with him for his first game.

“He looked like he was enjoying it, which is a big thing for him. If he can enjoy his rugby, he’ll just get better and better. 100% he will.

“He tried some things, some things didn’t come off, he took quite a bit of ball up to line as well. They had to stop him and he’ll get sharper just doing that.

“I thought in the first 15-20 minutes, we looked really sharp with him and Joe (Lyons). We finish on a scrum line and then we play on the back shape of it.”

Next Sunday, January 18, will see Widnes begin their 2026 Championship campaign with a trip to title favourites London Broncos.

On Abdull, Vikings boss Coleman continued: “He’s travelling round and coming in to the line, so really pleasing.

“When he came off, I said, ‘how was that?’

He said, ‘yeah, I felt great’, so I’m really pleased to see him get through it.”