Hull KR to bid farewell to George King ahead of reported Super League move

Hull Kingston Rovers have confirmed that prop George King will depart Sewell Group Craven Park at the end of the campaign after five seasons with the club.

Love Rugby League revealed back in April that a number of Super League clubs had been alerted to King’s potential availability for 2025 and beyond by his management, having been granted to do so by Rovers.

And later in April, Hull Live reported that King’s hometown club Huddersfield Giants were the frontrunners to secure his services for 2025, whilst Castleford Tigers had also shown an interest in signing the 29-year-old at the time.

However, King’s next destination has yet to be officially announced.

The Ireland captain has made 95 appearances for the Robins after arriving at Sewell Group Craven Park from Wakefield Trinity in 2020, winning the club’s Player of the Year award in 2022.

King helped Hull KR reach two Super League play-off semi-finals as well as reaching the 2023 Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

Speaking on his departure from the Robins, King said: “It’s been an incredible journey meeting so many amazing people at the heart of the club. Joining the club at the end of the lockdown and seeing where we are now, both on and off the field, fills me with great pride.

|The amount of hard work put in by so many people makes leaving all the more difficult. But with the club’s decision and direction and my family being my priority, I believe it’s best for me to leave with proud memories and no regrets.

“My family and I have loved every minute of this experience, and we can’t thank the club staff, players, and the fans, enough. Robin #1265.”

Hull KR coach Willie Peters pays tribute to the departing George King

Robins boss Willie Peters said: “George has played an important role in the club’s successes over the past five years, he’s a quality person and a well-respected member of our team.

“On behalf of Hull KR, I’d like to thank George for his services to the club and wish him, Gabrielle and their children all the best for the future.”

