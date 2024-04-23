Exclusive: Hull KR forward George King offered to Super League clubs

Super League sides have been put on alert after the services of Hull KR forward George King were offered to a number of clubs, Love Rugby League can reveal.

King is under contract with Rovers until the end of the 2027 campaign, having only signed a new long-term deal to stay with the club as recently as last July.

However, his future at the Robins beyond this year suddenly appears unclear. Love Rugby League has been told that a number of top-flight sides have been alerted to King’s potential availability by his management, and while an exit is far from guaranteed, it would be a significant piece of business for any club if they were to acquire King.

King has become an integral part of the Rovers side in recent years, not least since Willie Peters arrived at the club. The Ireland international featured in the Robins’ first five Super League matches of 2024, before a hamstring injury sidelined him for a number of weeks.

However, he returned in time to feature in last weekend’s trip to Catalans Dragons. King joined Rovers late in the 2020 season from Wakefield Trinity, and has made almost 100 appearances for the club since signing.

Last year, he featured in 30 games in all competitions as the Robins made it to both the Super League play-offs and the Challenge Cup final, and he has continued to be a permanent fixture in the side this season when fit and available.

But King, who has 13 appearances for Ireland at international level, could now be on the move after his management contacted Super League clubs about the prospect of a move – though it remains to be seen whether or not Rovers would be willing to let him leave.

They have already confirmed the signing of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves from NRL side Sydney Roosters for 2025, while frontline forwards including Sauaso Sue and Sam Luckley are under contract for next year, too.

