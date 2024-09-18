Every nation ranked by Super League Dream Team inclusions – from Papua New Guinea to Scotland and USA

It’s almost time for the 2024 instalment of the Super League Dream Team to be announced, and there’s bound to be a plethora of different nations on show in it, with talent from all over the world now in the competition.

But which nation has had the most picks over the 28 years the Dream Team has been a thing so far?

Well, we’ve ranked them for your perusal below. 14 different countries have had at least one ‘pick’ since 1996’s first instalment, including the likes of Italy, Scotland, New Zealand and Australia.

Please note that however many times a player was/has been chosen for the Dream Team, they count towards their nation’s tally the same amount of times.

So, for example, Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam made the Dream Team three times during his playing days while at Wigan Warriors, so Papua New Guinea‘s tally if they’d only ever had him in there would be three, not one.

Spoiler alert: He ISN’T the only Kumuls ace to make it in over the last 28 years!

Without further ado, here’s the full ranking, from least to most…

14. Cook Islands – 1

Cook Islands international Zeb Taia (centre, tackling, in white), then with Catalans Dragons, was named in the Super League Dream Team in 2015

Zeb Taia (2015, Catalans)

= Fiji – 1

Kevin Naiqama (2019, St Helens)

= Italy – 1

Mark Minichiello (2016, Hull FC)

11. France – 2

France international Rémi Casty was named in the Super League Dream Team in 2012 and 2018

Rémi Casty (2012 and 2018, both Catalans)

= United States – 2

Steele Retchless (1998, London) and Clint Newton (2009, Hull KR)

9. Papua New Guinea – 6

Including: Adrian Lam (2001, 2002 and 2003, all Wigan), Marcus Bai (2004, Leeds), and Edwin Ipape (2023, Leigh)

= Scotland – 6

Sheffield Eagles’ Dale Laughton (right) became the first-ever Scotland international to be named in the Super League Dream Team in 1998

Including: Dale Laughton (1998, Sheffield), Matt Daylight (1999, Gateshead Thunder) and Lachlan Coote (2019, St Helens)

7. Samoa – 7

Including: Apollo Perelini (1996, St Helens), George Carmont (2008, 2011 and 2012, all Wigan) and Tim Lafai (2022, Salford)

6. Ireland – 8

Including: Michael Eagar (2000, Castleford), Terry O’Connor (1996, 2000, 2001, and 2002, all Wigan) and Pat Richards (2010^, Wigan)

^ = Also won Super League Man of Steel

5. Tonga – 9

Tonga international Konrad Hurrell, then of Leeds Rhinos, was named in the Super League Dream Team in both 2019 and 2020

Including: Tevita Vaikona (2001 and 2002, both Bradford), Mahe Fonua (2016 and 2017, both Hull FC) and Konrad Hurrell (2019 and 2020, both Leeds)

4. New Zealand – 15

Including: Michael Smith (2002, Castleford), Seb Ikahihifo (2017, Huddersfield) and Shaun Kenny-Dowall (2022 and 2023, both Hull KR)

= Wales – 15

Including: Anthony Sullivan (1996, 1997 and 1998, all St Helens), Keiron Cunningham (1996, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2006 and 2008, all St Helens) and Iestyn Harris (1998^ and 1999, both Leeds)

^ = Also won Super League Man of Steel

2. Australia – 67

Australian Wigan Warriors star Bevan French has been named in the Super League Dream Team three times so far – in 2020, 2022 and 2023

Including: Peter Gill (1996 and 1997, both London), Jamie Lyon (2005^ and 2006, both St Helens) and Bevan French (2020, 2022 and 2023^, all Wigan)

^ = Also won Super League Man of Steel

1. England – 224

Including: Jason Robinson (1996, 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2000, all Wigan), Kevin Sinfield (2005, 2006, 2008 and 2009, all Leeds) and James Roby (2007^, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2022, all St Helens)

^ = Also won Super League Man of Steel

