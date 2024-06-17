London Broncos duo Ethan Natoli and Rhys Kennedy are the only Super League players to receive suspensions following the weekend’s action.

The pair were among four players to be charged for incidents which occurred during the most recent round of fixtures, with two players from Castleford Tigers also receiving charges.

Tigers hooker Cain Robb was given a £250 fine following a Grade B Head Contact charge, while Castleford half-back Jacob Miller was given the same punishment for the same incident.

London’s suspensions were handed out after two Dangerous Contact charges in their defeat to St Helens.

Natoli was given a one-game ban after a Grade C charge, while Kennedy was also banned for one match despite only receiving a Grade B charge. However, his incident was at the higher end of the sanction of the grading, meaning he was suspended rather than just receiving a fine.

It means the pair will be unavailable for London’s daunting trip to reigning champions Wigan Warriors on Friday evening.

The full disciplinary round-up is:

Cain Robb (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B Head Contact – £250 Fine

Jacob Miller (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B Head Contact – £250 Fine

Ethan Natoli (London Broncos) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Rhys Kennedy (London Broncos) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End of Sanction of the Grade)

