Daryl Clark further wrote his name into Super League’s record books on Sunday, and cemented his place among the competition’s all-time great hookers with a standout performance in St Helens’ win at London.

Clark scored a remarkable seven-minute hat-trick as the Saints ran out comfortable winners in the capital to keep themselves firmly in the push for top spot in Super League this season.

But where does Clark rank among the competition’s top try-scoring hookers? This is a stellar list – which Clark is firmly a part of after moving past one of Super League’s greatest ever number nines at the weekend..

Note: this list solely includes tries scored in Super League and Super League play-off matches. It excludes competitions like the Qualifiers and the Super 8s. All stats courtesy Rugby League Record Keepers Club.

10. Matt Parcell (49)

Hull KR’s Matt Parcell

The list begins with one of only two hookers still playing in 2024 – Hull KR hooker Matt Parcell.

The Australian has proven to be one of the best imports in Super League history, let alone in his position of hooker. A star at Leeds Rhinos, Parcell has been instrumental in Hull KR’s resurgence to the top end of the competition in recent years.

In his first season at Leeds in 2017, he not only helped the Rhinos win the Grand Final, but he scored an astonishing 19 tries in all competitions from hooker. He is one shy of 50 in Super League.

9. Ryan Hudson (52)

The former Huddersfield, Castleford and Wakefield hooker, Ryan Hudson, is next on our list as we pass through the 50-try mark in Super League.

Hudson made over 300 appearances during an impressive playing career, and finished with over a half-century of tries during his time on the field in Super League.

8. Jon Clarke (66)

Clarke finished his career with Widnes Vikings.

One of Super League’s most iconic hookers throughout a playing career spanning almost 20 years, Clarke was a constant figure throughout the 2000s for Warrington Wolves.

He began his career with Wigan Warriors before switching to London Broncos, eventually settling at Warrington and becoming a firm favourite of Wire supporters. Clarke finished his playing career with the Wolves’ local rivals, Widnes Vikings.

7. Shaun Lunt (79)

Another hooker synonymous with Super League during the 2000s and 2010s, former Hull KR, Huddersfield and Leeds Rhinos number nine Shaun Lunt enjoyed a lengthy career at the top of the game.

A pivotal figure during Huddersfield’s success in the early-2010s, Lunt had a prolific try-scoring record from hooker. He scored 57 tries in just three seasons with Workington Town before establishing himself as a frontline Super League hooker.

Huddersfield finished top of Super League in 2013 and Lunt was influential, scoring 23 tries in 29 games.

6. Micky Higham (81)

Micky Higham in action at the 2019 Summer Bash for Leigh Centurions

Another hooker who enjoyed success outside of Super League as well as in it, Higham is in an exclusive club of players to have reached 550 career appearances in the modern era, a truly astonishing feat.

His try-scoring record in Super League is impressive, too. During his time in the competition with the likes of Wigan Warriors and St Helens, Higham scored over 80 tries in league and play-off rugby at the highest level.

He is one of the modern era’s great number nines: and the stats show it.

5. James Lowes (82)

We are slowly entering legendary territory when it comes to the hookers on this list – and they don’t come much more iconic than a man who defined Bradford Bulls’ success in the late-1990s and early-2000s.

Lowes’ switch from Leeds Rhinos at the start of the Super League era proved to be a masterstroke for Bradford. He became the beating heart of their side for years, making almost 250 appearances for the club.

He finished his Bulls career with 99 tries in all competitions, one shy of a century. 82 of his tries came in Super League.

4. Daryl Clark (84)

Onto the man of the moment – and a player who will fancy rising even higher up this list in the years ahead.

Clark has proven to be a shrewd acquisition when it came to the ominous task of replacing the legendary James Roby at the end of last season. St Helens’ new number nine is already regarded as one of Super League’s all-time great hookers – and his hat-trick in London on Sunday took him past Lowes into fourth place on this list.

There are just three hookers ahead of him: all of them legends of the game.

3. Terry Newton (92)

The late, great Terry Newton was one of Super League’s all-time stars, perhaps epitomised by his astonishing try-scoring record.

A legend of the game for numerous clubs and for his country, Newton is one of only three hookers in Super League history to have over 90 tries to his name in the competition.

2. James Roby (105)

James Roby celebrates his 500th appearance for St Helens in April 2022 - Alamy

Only two hookers have scored over 100 tries in Super League and if Clark does join that list in the years to come, he’ll be among two of St Helens’ greatest ever players.

The legendary Roby broke a plethora of records during his playing career with the Saints, embedding himself as the finest player ever to wear a St Helens shirt in the eyes of many. However, while he scored 105 Super League tries, it was still one way short of the record.

1. Keiron Cunningham (136)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s another St Helens superstar who tops this list.

Nobody became more renowned for a try from dummy-half than Keiron Cunningham, with it almost becoming his party piece during an unforgettable playing career for the Saints.

Will his tally of 136 Super League tries ever be beaten? It’s hard to think it will be – though Clark may have something to say about it!

