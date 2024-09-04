Former Super League star ‘sacked’ by NRL club after drink-driving charge

Former Catalans Dragons half-back James Maloney has been sacked by NRL club North Queensland Cowboys after reportedly being charged with drink-driving.

The Cowboys have qualified for this year’s NRL play-offs, and Maloney has been an influential figure in their 2024 campaign after joining the club as an assistant coach at the beginning of the campaign.

But he has now left the club after a drink-driving charge, according to reports in Australia.

Cowboys GM Micheal Luck admitted to AAP that Maloney had left the club, but refused to divulge on any further details. “The only thing I will say is that James has left our employment and it was a fairly amicable departure,” Luck said.