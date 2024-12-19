Former Leeds Rhinos forward joins Hull KR following trial with length of contract revealed

Former Leeds Rhinos forward Leon Ruan has signed a two-year contract with Hull KR following a successful trial period with the club.

The 21-year-old back-rower departed the Rhinos following the conclusion of the 2024 Super League campaign: and subsequently joined Hull KR on a trial period.

Ruan has impressed Hull KR’s coaching staff and has now earned a permanent deal with the Robins for the next two seasons.

“I’m over the moon to be signing,” said Ruan on his permanent contract with Hull KR.

“The opportunity to come here was something I knew I had to grab with both hands and throw myself into.

“The trajectory of the club is something I’d love to be part of and I think this club is the best place to get the best out of me on the pitch.”

Hull KR coach Willie Peters added: “Leon (Ruan) has proven he wants to be a Hull KR player through his actions in training.

“He can play in the back-row and the middle, and we see him as a player who will hopefully develop over the next two years into being a long-term Super League player.”

READ NEXT

👉 Kumuls star delivers ringing endorsement of the NRL’s new Papua New Guinea team

👉 Huddersfield Giants recruitment update as Luke Robinson delivers verdict on new signings

👉 Leigh Leopards’ outrageous potential 2025 line-up, including 5 overseas arrivals