Warrington Wolves will be without Paul Vaughan for the remainder of the Super League regular season, after he was handed a three-match suspension following the controversial red card he received during the Wire’s defeat to Leigh on Friday.

Vaughan was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Leigh’s Owen Trout during the early stages of Warrington’s 16-12 loss to the Leopards at the Leigh Sports Village, much to the chagrin of the Wolves coach, Sam Burgess.

However, Vaughan has been charged by the Rugby Football League’s Match Review Panel with Grade D Head Contact and handed a three-game ban.

It means Vaughan will miss this Saturday’s huge game with St Helens as well as their remaining league fixtures against Huddersfield Giants and London Broncos. Crucially though, Vaughan will be available for the Wire’s first Super League play-off tie.

Vaughan is one of five players who have been handed suspensions following Round 24. Huddersfield have had two players banned including prop Fenton Rogers, who has also been given a four-match suspension for two separate charges during Sunday’s defeat to St Helens.

Rogers, like Vaughan, has been charged with Grade D Head Contact after the incident that saw him receive a straight red card. But Rogers was also charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact for another incident and given a one-match ban. With Huddersfield unable to make the play-offs, his season is now over barring any appeal.

Rogers will miss Sunday’s game against bottom side London Broncos, as will Sam Hewitt, who was also given a one-match ban following a charge of Grade B Dangerous Contact.

Castleford Tigers have also lost two players to suspensions. Forward Sylvester Namo will miss the Tigers’ next two games after being charged with Grade C Dangerous Contact following an incident during Saturday’s win at Hull FC.

Namo will miss Friday’s home game with Leigh Leopards along with Liam Horne, who was handed a one-match ban following a charge of Grade B Head Contact.

The Super League players charged this week were:

Paul Vaughan (Warrington) – Grade D Head Contact: 3 match ban and £250 fine

Sylvester Namo (Castleford) – Grade C Dangerous Contact: 2 match ban

Liam Horne (Castleford) – Grade B Head Contact: 1 match ban

Jonny Lomax (St Helens) – Grade B Dangerous Contact: £250 fine

Fenton Rogers (Huddersfield) – Grade B Dangerous Contact: 1 match ban

Fenton Rogers (Huddersfield) – Grade Head Contact: 3 match ban and £250 fine

Sam Hewitt (Huddersfield) – Grade B Dangerous Contact: 1 match ban

Will Lovell (London) – Grade B Dangerous Contact: £250 fine

Brad Singleton (Salford) – Grade B Head Contact: £250 fine

