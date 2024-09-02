There are just three rounds to go in the Super League season: and things are beginning to heat up.

It’s also getting intense in the Championship and League 1, with the latter about to get stuck into its play-off series later this month with the regular season now finished.

There are talking points at every level, in almost every game that takes place. So, as is tradition on a Monday morning, let’s get stuck into what we’ve just seen over the weekend. Here’s our conclusions.

Is it now a two-horse race for top?

Warrington had been tipped up as the favourites to finish top in some quarters given the nature of their run-in: and the fact the other two in the race for the League Leader’s Shield, Hull KR and Wigan, face each other this weekend.

But their defeat at Leigh on Friday could prove to be costly. They now have a four-point gap to bridge with three games remaining, and perhaps more importantly, they now have to focus on securing a top-two finish, which ensures the opening week of the play-offs is a free one for the Wire.

They have to pick themselves up: and fast.

Mikey Lewis is Super League’s best player

At least right now, anyway. And if he isn’t the best, he’s perhaps the most important for any one team without question.

Lewis was once again magnificent on Friday as Hull KR sauntered to victory against Salford to remain top of Super League with three rounds to go. His individual try was the highlight of another brilliant performance, but Lewis’ all-round game underlined how he’s key to everything the Robins do well.

Can he lead them to that elusive and historic first trophy since 1985?

St Helens played their get out of jail card

How fortunate Paul Wellens’ side were for Fenton Rogers’ controversial red card: because prior to that, things were not going well at Huddersfield Giants on Sunday afternoon.

The Saints were labouring, to say the least, against a Giants side with nothing to play for. But Rogers’ dismissal swung the pendulum St Helens’ way just about enough to see them scrape home and solidify fourth spot in Super League with three rounds to go.

There is absolutely no doubting, though, that they will have to be much better come the play-offs if they’re to stand any chance.

Leigh are Super League’s momentum side

Eight wins from nine, up to fifth: things are looking good at Leigh Leopards right about now.

From a position of being complete outsiders to make the top six just a few weeks ago, Adrian Lam’s side are now hunting down a home semi-final in a few weeks, with that destiny completely in their own hands given how they still have to face the team in fourth, St Helens, in the final round of the campaign.

They were made to work hard against Warrington on Friday, and had a slither of fortune given Paul Vaughan’s red card. But the Leopards really do look like a side that could take some stopping in the play-offs.

Points difference could decide the play-offs

With five teams split by just a solitary win, it’s clearly going to go down to the wire when it comes to who finishes fourth, fifth and sixth.

But wins alone may not be enough. A glance at the points difference column suggests that too could be the difference, and there are two teams with clear advantages in that regard: St Helens and Leigh, who have points difference tallies of 192 and 164 respectively.

Compare that with Leeds – 28 – and Catalans – 38 – with Salford on a minus number of -2, and if it continues to be this tight to the end, there are two teams who will feel as though they’ve got a valuable buffer.

Leeds Rhinos got lucky: but you need some luck

It was something their own head coach admitted post-match: the better team lost Sunday’s game down in the capital, as Brodie Croft’s dramatic drop goal kicked Leeds to a precious victory.

It means the Rhinos’ play-off hopes are still firmly within reach with three rounds to go, but they now almost certainly can’t afford a slip-up of any kind. They will have to be better in the games that remain but you need a bit of luck to go all the way in Super League.

Leeds, of all teams, can attest to that.

Hull FC’s problems won’t be fixed in one off-season

The woes of the Black and Whites continued again on Saturday with another grim defeat, this time to Castleford Tigers. We’re now entering a situation where three heavy defeats in the final three games could see Hull slip to bottom irrespective of what London do, given the points difference gap between the teams is narrowing by the week.

What’s clear, though, is that one off-season will not instantly fix problems that are clearly deep-rooted and serious at the MKM Stadium. John Cartwright has an enormous job on his hands, and it’s a job that looks as though it is going to take a long time to fix.

Are Halifax now safe?

There’s four rounds to go in the Championship, so it’s not mathematically guaranteed. But the Panthers’ huge win at Doncaster on Sunday afternoon gives them valuable breathing space in a season when it’s constantly looked as though they’re in grave danger of relegation.

Halifax now have a four-point gap to second-bottom Swinton, but they are only two points clear of third-bottom – which in itself is a position of uncertainty given how that team will face a League 1 side for a spot in the Championship.

But it seems that the Panthers are moving in the right direction.

Is it two from three for the play-offs?

There’s lots of twists and turns to come: this is the Championship, after all.

But we can now safely assume Batley’s play-off hopes are over, given how they’re four points adrift of three teams. That would leave seventh-placed York as the one team who can push the current top six – and it may now be wise to suggest that Toulouse, Bradford and Widnes will make the cut.

That leaves Featherstone, Sheffield and York for two spots. It’s going to go down to the wire in a division which never seems to disappoint.

Who are favourites for the League 1 play-offs?

You would have assumed Keighley, but Sunday afternoon’s result at Rochdale does make things interesting, with the Hornets picking up a victory to round off the regular season. It’s a complicated play-off system from here; Keighley play the winners of Rochdale versus Hunslet for a chance to go straight to the final.

The losers face the winners of Midlands versus Workington, and it promises to be a thrilling few weeks in the third-tier as the battle to get into the Championship intensifies.

Sunday’s result between Keighley and Rochdale means that, for the neutrals, nothing can be predicted: which is exactly what we love.

