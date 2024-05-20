Former Wigan Warriors star Trent Barrett has become interim head coach of Parramatta Eels after the NRL club parted ways with Brad Arthur.

Barrett, who became a fan favourite at Wigan during his two seasons in Super League between 2007 and 2008, was an assistant to Arthur and will now take control of the Eels in an interim role for the remainder of the season.

Following the Eels‘ 48-16 hammering by Melbourne Storm at Magic Round, the Eels have released a club statement to confirm they have relieved Arthur from his duties as head coach, with Parramatta sat 14th in the NRL ladder, having won just three from 10 games in 2024.

Arthur became head coach of the Eels in 2014, having succeeded Ricky Stuart. The 49-year-old won 135 of his 258 games in charge, having a win percentage of 52.

With Barrett in charge for the remainder of the season, the Parramatta club say they will ‘provide a further update’ as they move forward to appoint a head coach for 2025 and beyond.

The Eels’ statement read: “The Parramatta Eels have this afternoon informed Brad Arthur that his tenure as head coach has ended, effective immediately.

“It was the view of the board and CEO that the progress of our NRL team has stalled. Our goal is to win premierships and it is time for the club to go in a new direction.

“We want to thank Brad who has worked tirelessly for the club over a 10-year period. During his time as head coach, the club has played in five finals series, including a Grand Final in 2022.

“We wish Brad and his family the very best in the future and we are very grateful for his services to the club.

“Trent Barrett will take control of the team as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2024 season.

“We will provide a further update as we move forward to appoint a head coach for the 2025 season and beyond.”

Barrett enjoyed a distinguished playing career, making more than 300 career appearances for the Illawarra Steelers, St George Illawarra Dragons, Wigan and Cronulla Sharks.

The 46-year-old won 15 caps on the international stage for Australia as well as playing 11 games for New South Wales in the State of Origin arena.

Barrett has already had a taste of being a head coach in the NRL, having taken charge of Manly Sea Eagles (2016-2018) and Canterbury Bulldogs (2021-2022).

