Salford Red Devils have confirmed the signing of France international prop Justin Sangare on a two-year contract following his departure from Leeds Rhinos.

Last month, the 26-year-old was granted a release from the final year of his contract with Leeds so he could pursue another opportunity in the game: and it has now been officially confirmed that Salford is his next destination.

Sangare made 42 appearances for the Rhinos over two seasons at AMT Headingley: and he will link up with his new Salford team-mates when they reconvene for pre-season training ahead of the 2025 campaign.

The Mali-born prop is Salford‘s fifth new addition ahead of 2025, with the Red Devils already announcing the arrivals of Esan Marsters (Huddersfield Giants), Sam Davis (London Broncos), Chris Hill (Huddersfield) and Joe Bullock (Warrington Wolves).

Ex-Leeds Rhinos prop becomes Salford Red Devils’ fifth new signing for 2025

“I am very happy to join Salford for the next two years,” said Sangare.

“There is a lot of potential with this group. My ambition is to win trophies and I know that is something the club is striving to achieve, so it feels like the perfect move for me.

“I am excited to meet the supporters and give everything on the pitch to earn their respect.”

Sangare came through the youth ranks at Toulouse Olympique and made his first-team debut back in 2016.

He went on to make 77 appearances for the French club before making the move to Leeds ahead of the 2023 season.

The 6ft 4in front-rower will add plenty of size and power to Paul Rowley‘s forward pack in 2025 and beyond, with the Red Devils chief adding: “I am pleased to welcome Justin to Salford.

“On behalf of all the group, we are all looking forward to working alongside him with a shared objective of being our absolute best at training and in games.”

Making his international bow in 2021, Sangare has won five caps for France to date, representing Les Bleus at the most recent Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

