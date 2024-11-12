New Salford signing rejected Leeds Rhinos interest in favour of Red Devils switch

Veteran England prop Chris Hill has revealed that he snubbed Leeds Rhinos to sign for Salford Red Devils and insists he will never retire for his country despite the pain of being left out for the two Tests against Samoa.

The 37-year-old will play on for Paul Rowley’s Red Devils next year after leaving Huddersfield, and in an exclusive interview with Love Rugby League, he reveals why he chose Salford over Leeds, his concerns for the future of the British game and why his close bond with Shaun Wane means he will always be available for his country.

Hill left Huddersfield after a disappointing year for the club that saw the Giants finish 10th and head coach Ian Watson lose his job. He resolved his future by signing a one-year deal with Salford before joining up with the England squad, but did not made the 17 for either Test win over Samoa.

“I spoke with Waney and know how hard it has been for him not to pick me and for me not to play,” Hill told Love Rugby League.

“I have never had this, I have never experienced not playing. Every game we have had since 2012 I have played in. That has been tough and hard to get my head around a bit but being around the lads makes it easier and I can pass experience on in training or at video review.

“I will always do that for Waney because of the kind of bloke he is. I know how much he is hurting not to play me, but he can’t so it is as simple as that.

“I’m the old man in camp but it has been good. Waney wanted me with my experience and unfortunately I have not played but it was a great feeling to be around the camp. These are the best times.”

Hill’s move to Salford sees him back in the North West, where he became a Warrington legend in a ten-season Wolves career before his move to Huddersfield in 2022.

But he may well have stayed in West Yorkshire after an approach from a rebuilding Leeds Rhinos side, an approach Hill says he did not follow up on once he had opened talks with Paul Rowley and Salford.

“There were other options but none as attractive as Salford,” Hill said. “Leeds were pretty keen but I didn’t get into any discussions, I just know they were keen. But once I had spoken to Salford and Rowls it was done straight away.

“Rowls was a big reason for me to pick Salford and I know Kurt Haggerty well from Leigh, it all fits nicely and did I want to be travelling to Leeds at this stage in my career? I wouldn’t have moved my family to Leeds so I am glad I made this decision.

“I want to get back to enjoying playing rugby and have had a few conversations with Rowls over the last few years, with a few of the boys like Sneydy (Marc Sneyd) all telling me how enjoyable it is at Salford.

“I wouldn’t have stayed at Huddersfield even if they had offered me a new deal. The time felt right to go. Luke Robinson needed to put his own stamp on it – not that he wouldn’t have kept me – but by then I had made my mind up. Robbo’s a good bloke and will be a good coach and I wish him all the success. I really did get on with him.”

As for England, Hill may be in the twilight of his career but – like Sam Tomkins – he says he will never announce an international retirement. He does however reveal a shared frustration among players that they have not been playing in front of sold-out crowds.

“I will always be available and will never retire from internationals until I am fully retired. We have the Ashes next year and I have said I am here if you need me in any way in camp. I get on really well with Waney and we can have good honest conversations so I will never retire from international rugby.

“I still feel I am one of the best props around. I wouldn’t have carried on if I thought my levels had slipped. If I thought I wasn’t England standard any more I would have told Waney not to pick me.

“It does disappoint me that we haven’t sold out these Samoa Tests. This is the pinnacle of a player’s career and 15,000 at Wigan when they get more than that against Saints, for us not to be able to fill the stadium is pretty poor in my eyes.

“I was chatting to a few of the England boys about the state of our game – especially with Dom Young who plays in Sydney. The NRL is going one way and Super League is going the other.

“The Sky TV deal has gone down and lost clubs a lot of money. I do think we are gaining a little by getting more celebrities talking about our game but ultimately we just need more money, bigger sponsors, bigger broadcasting deals and a bigger audience.

“To grow our game we have to grow the international game first and let that filter down to both the NRL and Super League. But it is all about cash and there are only so many owners writing cheques every month to get to zero.

“I hope when I leave the game it can grow to where it should be and I think the Ashes next year will be a massive indicator on that.”

