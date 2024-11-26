Ex-Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers forward released by Championship heavyweights

Former Super League ace Daniel Smith has been granted a release from the final year of his contract with Bradford Bulls due to work commitments.

Pontefract-born Smith is a product of the Leeds Rhinos academy and has made over 200 senior career appearances as well as featuring 24 times Down Under for South Sydney Rabbitohs’ under-20s side in the early days of his career.

More than 130 of the forward’s 200 games at senior level have come in Super League between Wakefield Trinity, Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers.

Also donning a shirt for Oldham, Featherstone Rovers and Halifax Panthers, he joined Bradford ahead of the 2024 campaign and played 15 games for the Odsal outfit across all competitions as they finished 3rd in the Championship.

The Bulls announced his departure on Tuesday afternoon, with Smith having scored a single try during his time at Odsal, that coming in August’s 54-0 demolition of Dewsbury Rams.

Smith, who will turn 32 in March, said: “I loved my time at Bradford, it’s one of the best clubs I’ve been at. It is sad for me to leave but I have to do what is best for me and my family.

“With long days at work and then nights at training, I couldn’t commit to it and that is the main reason I have asked for a release but I have really enjoyed my time here.

“I am unsure what I want to do moving forward. I am 31 and still feel I can play, but it has to be right for me and family. I would have loved to have stayed at Bradford but I couldn’t commit to the hours and training.

“I’d just like to thank everyone involved with the club for making me feel welcome, I wish everyone the best.

“Bradford need to be back in Super League.”

