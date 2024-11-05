The transfer market will kick into life for Super League clubs much earlier than usual in the 2025 season: before a ball has even been kicked, in fact.

That’s because a radical overhaul of the rules surrounding when clubs can engage with players in the last year of their contracts comes into effect next month. From December 1, anyone whose contract expires at the end of the 2025 campaign is free to negotiate with other clubs for 2026.

And at Hull KR, that makes their contractual situation across the board fairly intriguing: with a string of high-profile players about to enter the last year of their existing deals.

Rovers have, in recent years at least, been incredibly proactive in ensuring their biggest names never manage to get too close to being able to discuss terms with rival clubs but with the deadline moved forward to the beginning of next months, it makes things very interesting.

Two new arrivals are among nine players who have 12 months left with the Robins as things stand. Whether Michael McIlorum or Jared Waerea-Hargreaves continue beyond 2025 remains to be seen.

But more interestingly are a handful of players who have been absolutely crucial in Rovers’ rise of late. Niall Evalds is now locked in as the club’s first-choice fullback, while Sauaso Sue is a mainstay of Rovers’ pack.

So too is the club’s most consistent player, forward Dean Hadley – while half-back Tyrone May is also off-contract at the end of next year.

Youngsters Connor Barley and Neil Tchamambe fall into that bracket too, as does AJ Wallace, who joined from Bradford at the start of this year.

The list of players off-contract at the end of 2026 is significant. It includes players you would all-but guarantee Rovers would attempt to tie down to new deals in the months ahead including captain Elliot Minchella, forward James Batchelor and centre Peta Hiku.

There are just six players contracted beyond 2026 at the moment. But that list does include stars Jez Litten and Mikey Lewis – as well as new recruit Tom Davies.

Expect that to change over the coming months but for now, here is the full breakdown of how Willie Peters’ squad situation looks in terms of contracts.

Off-contract in 2025

Niall Evalds, Sauaso Sue, Dean Hadley, AJ Wallace, Tyrone May, Connor Barley, Neil Tchamambe, Michael McIlorum, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

Off-contract in 2026

Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart, James Batchelor, Elliot Minchella, Jai Whitbread, Kelepi Tanginoa, Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, Zach Fishwick, Leo Tennison, Joe Burgess, Danny Richardson, Jack Brown, Eribe Doro, Bill Leyland.

Off-contract in 2027

Jez Litten, Sam Luckley, Louix Gorman, Jack Broadbent, Tom Davies.

Off-contract in 2028

Mikey Lewis.

