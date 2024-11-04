Leeds Rhinos half-back Brodie Croft and Wigan Warriors superstar Bevan French are being lined up for a potential return to the NRL, according to reports in Australia.

Croft and French are reportedly on a five-man shortlist of candidates put together by St George-Illawarra Dragons as they line up a succession plan following the departure of Ben Hunt.

Hunt has been granted a release by the Dragons with immediate effect and the club are now entering the market to look up potential replacements for the star.

And the Daily Telegraph have suggested that Croft and French are both players of interest for Dragons coach Shane Flanagan.

French has been Super League’s outstanding player for the past two seasons. He won the Man of Steel award last year and was hugely influential in Wigan’s run to an unprecedented quadruple this season.

French scored an incredible solo try during the Super League Grand Final which proved to be crucial in victory against Hull KR. He is, however, under a long-term contract with Wigan and has shown no desire to leave.

Croft also has several years left on the bumper contract he signed with Leeds at the beginning of last season, having agreed to move from Salford Red Devils.

The half-back, himself a former Man of Steel winner, is yet to produce his very best form in a Leeds shirt but will be a crucial part of Brad Arthur’s plans for 2025 as the Rhinos look to return among the elite of Super League.

But again, there has been no suggestion Croft would be keen to negotiate a way out of his deal at Leeds and secure a return to the NRL.

South Sydney Rabbitohs’ Lachlan Ilias, Wests Tigers’ Adam Doueihi and Cronulla’s Daniel Atkinson are the other options believed to be under consideration for the Dragons.

