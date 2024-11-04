How Lancashire could line up in War of the Roses as Wigan Warriors dominate potential 17

The War of the Roses clash between Lancashire and Yorkshire is back on the agenda – with England coach Shaun Wane endorsing a return of the concept.

Speaking after England’s 2-0 series victory over Samoa on Saturday evening, Wane personally backed the return of Yorkshire playing Lancashire in 2025 – as the concept appears to move a step closer to becoming a reality ahead of next year’s Ashes series against Australia on home soil.

The War of the Roses game has been dormant for almost two decades but it looks likely to be revived next year prior to England hosting Australia in a mouthwatering three-match series. IMG are believed to be big supporters of the idea, too.

Wane has personally given the idea his approval – and has even gone as far as to suggest it would be more beneficial for the national team’s preparations than a mid-season game against France. He then added he would love to see his two assistants, Andy Last and Lee Briers, coach the two counties in a game.

READ MORE: Huge War of the Roses update as England coach Shaun Wane makes major admission

However, nothing has yet been confirmed by the Rugby Football League or RL Commercial. In fact, Wane admitted that England’s plans for next year’s mid-season window remain ‘up in the air’ – and hinted that he may not get everything he wants in terms of detailed preparation during the Super League season.

But, if the War of the Roses concept did return next year, then how would they line up? Here, Love Rugby League takes a look at a potential Lancashire line-up…

1. Jack Welsby (St Helens)

The 23-year-old has been one of the best players in Super League ever since making his first-team debut for St Helens back in 2018. He has already won everything there is to win at club level.

2. Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

Watching Ashton’s rise from playing part-time rugby in the Championship to becoming one of Super League’s standout wingers has been a joy to witness.

3. Umyla Hanley (Leigh Leopards)

Hanley enjoyed a stunning breakthrough season for Leigh in 2024, scoring 14 tries in 29 appearances for Adrian Lam’s side: and successfully made the transition from wing to centre.

DON’T MISS: Super League men star as Papua New Guinea win Pacific Bowl and set up New Zealand clash

4. Mark Percival (St Helens)

Percival has been one of the most consistent players in Super League for well over a decade now. The Widnesian has become an icon at St Helens over the years.

5. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

The Wigan winger finished the 2024 campaign as Super League’s top try-scorer and played a big role in the Warriors’ Grand Slam success. He topped his season off by making his England debut in their second Test win over Samoa.

6. George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

Undoubtedly one of the best players in Super League: and has successfully captained England to two whitewash Test series victories against Tonga and Samoa over the last 12 months.

MY ULTIMATE TEAM: Warrington Wolves captain George Williams selects best 1-13 of players he’s played alongside

7. Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

The General. There aren’t many with a better in-field kicking game than Smith, whose left boot has been like gold dust for the Warriors this year. He has always delivered or England on the international stage, too.

8. Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors)

The Wigan academy product is one of the most underrated forwards in Super League. He has been a standout forward for the Warriors in 2024 alongside his front-row partner Luke Thompson. Havard will be an England regular for years to come, you suspect.

9. Brad O’Neill (Wigan Warriors)

O’Neill’s season was cut short due to an ACL injury this year, which is a shame given how well he was playing at the time. He could be Wigan’s No. 9 for the next decade, a genuine star talent. He has already won everything there is to win in the club game.

LRL RECOMMENDS: The five key areas new Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire must fix ahead of 2025

10. Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

Describing a prop as a ‘powerhouse’ is a term that can get used too often these days, but Thompson is genuinely a powerhouse. He is one of the strongest – and fittest – front-rowers in Super League, playing huge minutes in the middle every week.

11. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

We’re running out of superlatives to describe Nsemba. He is just a natural rugby league player. Big, powerful, fast, physical, skilful – you name it, he’s got it. Super League’s Young Player of the Year made his international debut for England in their second Test win over Samoa in Leeds.

12. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Wigan’s Mr Reliable. You never see Farrell have a bad game, do you? He is just ultra consistent, and ultra professional. You’d think he’d be the frontrunner to be captain of a Lancashire side.

DON’T MISS: Samoa coach’s classy words to England ahead of 2025 Ashes series

13. Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

The Warrington stalwart can probably consider himself unlucky not to feature for England against Samoa this autumn, being named 18th man in both games. He has enjoying a stunning year for Warrington after making the transition from the back-row to loose forward.

Bench

14. Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves)

Similar to his Warrington team-mate Currie, Walker was part of Wane’s 24-man squad for the Test series against Samoa but didn’t get to feature in Wigan or Leeds. The Widnes academy product has become one of the leading hookers in Super League in recent years.

15. Matty Lees (St Helens)

The St Helens prop was named in the Super League Dream Team alongside Wigan enforcer Thompson in the front-row. Lees is as tough as old boots and never takes a backwards step.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Samoa’s all-time Super League Dream Team including St Helens quintet and Wigan Warriors quartet

16. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Yeah, we know Knowles hails from Cumbria, but given the fact the War of the Roses will effectively be for England selection, players from outside of the two counties who are under Wane’s consideration would no doubt feature for one or the other.

And before you shout at us for including Knowles, it’s probably worth pointing out that London-born duo Kai Pearce-Paul and Oli Leyland both previously represented Lancashire in the Academy Origin!

17. Chris Hill (Salford Red Devils)

Last but certainly not least is Hill, who has recently made the move to Salford ahead of the 2025 campaign. He has been one of the premier props in Super League over the years, winning 41 international caps in total for Great Britain and England.

READ NEXT: England win over Samoa draws intriguing TV viewing figures with full numbers revealed