Shaun Wane will ring the changes for Saturday’s second Test match against Samoa, the England head coach has confirmed: with Luke Thompson among those who will definitely play.

The hosts were too strong for Ben Gardiner’s side on Sunday in Wigan, with England running out 34-18 victors after an impressive display.

The two sides meet again in Leeds on Saturday afternoon, with a second consecutive series whitewash on the line for England after last year’s demolition of Tonga.

But Wane will afford several of the players who didn’t feature in the first Test a chance to pull on an England shirt this weekend.

Thompson was one of those who was missing last weekend after a suspension he picked up in the Super League Grand Final. But Wane confirmed that the Wigan prop is categorically going to be in his 17 for the game.

When asked if Thompson would be involved Wane said: “Yeah. He’s fast-twitch, runs hard and done a great job for Wigan this year. He will definitely play. He’d have played Sunday if he had the chance. He’s a great player and I absolutely love him to pieces.”

But the changes will not just be limited to Thompson. Danny Walker, Chris Hill, Liam Marshall, Junior Nsemba and Ben Currie were the other players who missed out on Sunday.

And when asked if he was going to give as many players a chance to feature as possible, Wane said: “I am keen to do that. I will definitely make some changes. The players have only come back in today so we will check on them later on.”

Wane also confirmed that the England staff are assessing knocks to both Dom Young and Matty Ashton ahead of Saturday’s game in Leeds – perhaps hinting that Marshall will definitely be involved for what would be a Test debut.

