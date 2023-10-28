England, Hull KR star Mikey Lewis tipped for stardom: ‘He’s going to be the face of the game over the next few years’

England’s new star Mikey Lewis might annoy and wind up rival fans, but that is also his greatest strength that prompted an international call-up.

That’s the view of Super League legend Danny McGuire, who has helped mould Lewis into an England star during his time as assistant coach of Hull KR.

McGuire watched with pride as the 22-year old marked his England debut with a match-winning display in the first test win over Tonga last Saturday.

He also saw a more mature performance with less of the “niggly” streak that has already made Lewis something of a pantomime villain with rival club fans.

“It is his competitive edge that winds up rival fans so much,” McGuire told Love Rugby League.

“He will scrap to win everything. Good players do work opposition fans, that’s just the way it is and that is one of his best qualities for me.

“Off the field he is level-headed, down to earth and a lovely kid who has good support from his family.

“He might be a bit irritable on the field and wind people up and annoy some fans, but off the field he is a lovely lad who works hard on his game and just wants to improve.”

Danny McGuire heaps praise on ‘authentic’ Mikey Lewis

McGuire also hailed the passion, emotion and authenticity of Lewis, who won plaudits for his tearful post-match interview on the BBC.

This was an international debut that meant the world to a player who has almost turned his back on the game as a teenager.

“The interview afterwards was full of emotion and great to see,” said McGuire.

“He is real, and that is Mikey. When he is talking he is a very emotional person. He’s authentic and people like that.

“That is also one of his strengths. He pours his heart and soul into everything, he really cares and loves his family.

“His best quality is his passion and how competitive he is. He wants to win and I think if you have that attribute in your game then everything else you can work on, fix up, improve.

“Mikey is just a competitor and a very good rugby player. This debut was a culmination of a lot of hard work and commitment.

“He had to do away to York to find himself. He didn’t get picked up at first as a schoolboy so had to keep fighting to get picked up by the City of Hull.

“He overcomes obstacles and this is only the start. He is only now scratching the surface of what he is capable of doing.

“Without doubt he is going to be the face of the game over the next few years.”

