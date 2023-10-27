England boss Shaun Wane on that heartfelt Mikey Lewis interview: ‘It shows you what sort of kid he is’

England coach Shaun Wane said he was ‘chuffed’ for Mikey Lewis after the Hull KR star gave an emotional interview following his international debut.

Lewis put in a man of the match performance last Saturday on his first England appearance, helping Shaun Wane’s side beat Tonga 22-18 in the test series opener in St Helens.

Speaking to reporter Tanya Arnold on the BBC after the game, Lewis gave a passionate and teary-eyed interview after the game, describing how much representing England means to him and his family.

Wane praised Lewis’ attitude and emotion in his press conference ahead of Saturday’s second test against Tonga, saying the interview ‘showed you what sort of kid he is’.

“There’s not much that gets me upset but I had a bit of a wobble,” Wane said when asked about Lewis’ post-match interview with the BBC. “It shows you what it means to him.

“He’s a passionate lad and when we did our jersey presentation with his family there and when we presented his cap, that was another emotional one.

“And when they were all leaving he was putting his grandmother’s coat on as a sign of respect. It shows you what sort of kid he is, so I was chuffed for him.”

Not every interview can be like this but I love what it means to Mikey Lewis to play for his country, represent his family and win the game and that he’s happy to show all of that. https://t.co/pbirP8ITfS — Tanya Arnold (@tanyaarnold) October 22, 2023

Mikey Lewis has integrated himself into the England camp well, says Shaun Wane

Wane says newcomer Lewis has integrated himself well into the England camp, and believes the best is still to come from the Hull KR half-back.

“He’s been really, really good,” Wane said at his press conference at Wigan’s Robin Park Arena, where England have been training ahead of their second test against Tonga.

“He has been under the pump, he missed a tackle in that (first) game, so there are areas he needs to improve on but he’s an avid learner.

“He wants to improve which tells me he’s a perfect England player.”

