Wakefield Trinity forward Ellis Lingard has re-joined Championship play-off hopefuls Dewsbury Rams on an initial one-week loan deal.

Teenager Lingard, who doesn’t turn 20 until October, has so far featured twice at first-team level for Wakefield.

Making his senior debut against Dewsbury in a Championship clash back in August 2024 having been activated as 18th man, the front-rower’s Super League bow then came last May against Salford Red Devils, an occasion he marked with two tries.

Going on to feature three times on loan for Batley Bulldogs before the 2025 campaign reached its conclusion, his only game time at professional level so far this term has come as a loanee in a Dewsbury shirt.

This weekend coming, he will add to the five games he’s played in their colours already after linking back up with the Rams in time for Sunday afternoon’s home showdown against Hunslet.

Wakefield Trinity young gun Ellis Lingard seals Championship switch as short-term Dewsbury Rams loan confirmed

The two Lingard grabbed in Super League for Trinity against Salford last year remain the only tries of the youngster’s professional career to date, with ten appearances on his CV across all competitions.

He returns to Dewsbury on the back of their midweek victory away against Keighley Cougars, which has taken them level on competition points with tenth-placed Batley Bulldogs, the side the Rams must leapfrog to make the play-offs as it stands.

The Bulldogs – who have signed Lingard’s Wakefield team-mate Noah High alongside Hull KR’s Zach Fishwick on week-long loan deals ahead of their own game this weekend – boast a better points difference than Paul March’s side.

Notably, the West Yorkshire foes square off in the penultimate game of the campaign, and it’s Dewsbury who will have home advantage in that tussle which could prove all-important come August 23.

Including Sunday’s clash against Hunslet at the FLAIR Stadium, the Rams – who brought an end to a five-match losing run with their win Keighley on Wednesday night – now have five games remaining in the regular season.

After this weekend, March’s side visit Whitehaven before wrapping the regular season up with three home games on the spin as they host Rochdale Hornets, Batley Bulldogs and Newcastle Thunder.

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