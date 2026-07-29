Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell admits the club have not yet made a call on whether they will retain winger Lachlan Walmsley – but insists he will find a Super League deal even if they decide against retaining him.

Walmsley has impressed since returning to the picture for Wakefield earlier this month. He had been sidelined for most of the season with a serious injury, making just one appearance back in February before returning to full fitness at the start of July.

Since then, he has featured in four consecutive games and scored a brace in last week’s impressive win over Castleford Tigers that moved Trinity up to second spot in the table.

But a decision has not yet been made on his future.

Wakefield stall on Walmsley call

Powell confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday that they are still deliberating over Walmsley’s future. The winger signed a three-year deal at the start of 2024 after joining from Halifax Panthers.

However, that deal is now set to expire in the coming months – and Wakefield have not yet decided what they will do in terms of a winger who, crucially, would take up a spot on their overseas quota.

But Powell insisted that even if there was no deal for Walmsley at Trinity, there would be one somewhere else in Super League after the way he has adapted to life in the top flight.

“We haven’t made that call yet,” Powell said.

“There’ll be plenty of interest in him whatever happens. It took him a while to get to Super League but he’s been great – I love him as a bloke, he’s fantastic. Whether we do or we don’t (retain him), he’ll be fine.”

Powell also insisted Walmsley’s story was a great advert for Championship players who still aspire to make it to Super League later in their careers.

“Him and Rourkey (Josh Rourke), they’ve bounced around in the Championship and now made it to Super League,” Powell admitted.

“He’s done really well. We’ve got some young outside backs and Lachlan is not really young, but what he does in that regard, he’s an experienced voice for them. His communication has been class and he knows how to score a try. He’s been great coming back in (since his injury).

Powell provides Wakefield team news latest

Powell admitted they are likely to field a similar side in Catalans this weekend to the one who defeated Castleford so handsomely last week.

Only Mike McMeeken is a doubt with a back problem – with Jack Sinfield and Oli Pratt are also closing in on welcome returns to the first team.

“He’s got a bit of a back injury there but we’ll give him right until the game to see how he is,” Powell said of McMeeken.

Powell also confirmed that forward Seth Nikotemo remains in Australia for personal and family reasons – and Trinity will not rush his return and give the player as much time as he needs before heading back for the Super League run-in and the possible push for Old Trafford.

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