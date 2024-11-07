Dual international sees next move confirmed following Wakefield Trinity exit

French Elite Championship outfit Albi have announced the signing of versatile back Romain Franco following his departure from Wakefield Trinity.

Franco made nine appearances for Trinity across an 18-month spell, first joining them on trial midway through the 2023 campaign before penning a permanent deal for 2024.

Scoring seven tries, including five for Daryl Powell’s side last term in their promotion-winning campaign, he spent the back end of 2024 out on loan at Bradford Bulls.

And with Wakefield opting not to extend his contract, he has called time on his stint in the British game, returning to France with Albi.

A product of Catalans’ reserve side Saint-Estève, the 25-year-old has international caps on his CV for both Spain and France, recently helping the latter to win the European qualifying tournament to keep their 2026 Rugby League World Cup hopes alive.

He made his senior bow at club level for the Dragons in 2021, and featured seven times in total for Steve McNamara’s side before leaving Perpignan and heading to Wakefield.

Franco’s tallies in the British club game now stand at 11 tries in 20 appearances, with a Championship winners’ ring collected just a few weeks ago.

Albi announced his signing until the end of the 2024/25 campaign with a video posted on their X account – as below – with a caption that reads: “Recruitment alert!

“Romain Franco is in Albi for the 2024-2025 season!

“Romain can cover all positions in the back line: 3/4 centre, winger, full-back.

“A great offensive asset for our Tigers!

“Welcome to Albi Romain!”

Alerte recrutement ! Romain Franco est albigeois pour la saison 2024-2025 ! Romain peut couvrir tous les postes de la ligne arrière: 3/4 centre, ailier, arrière. Un bel atout offensif pour nos Tigres! Bienvenue à Albi Romain ! pic.twitter.com/KbNX3UYr3T — Albi Rugby League XIII (@AlbiXIII) November 6, 2024

Having played four games, and won three of them, Albi occupy 4th spot on the French Elite ladder at the time of writing.

They next take to the field on Saturday, November 9 away against Lezignan, which could be the game that sees Franco make his debut.

