The 2024 Super League season may have only ended a month or so ago, but plans for 2025 are well on the way to being complete for all clubs in terms of recruitment.

All 12 teams have made a number of eye-catching signings for next season: but that doesn’t mean there’s not scope for more over the winter months ahead of the season starting again in February.

In fact, while some clubs have concluded their transfer business, there’s a number who are incredibly active and looking for new recruits even as Christmas approaches.

So here’s how all 12 clubs are shaping up as we enter November: and where they stand on further transfer activity

Castleford Tigers

We start with a club who are categorically still active in the market – and aggressively so at that, too.

Danny McGuire has inherited a squad with holes to fill but crucially, they have cap space and quota spots at their disposal, too. That means you can expect the Tigers to go back Down Under in search of more recruits on top of Zac Cini, Daejarn Asi and Judah Rimbu.

Top of their list? A powerhouse prop to spearhead their pack.

Catalans Dragons

Steve McNamara’s side have made some hefty additions to their squad for 2025, with the likes of Luke Keary and Tommy Makinson heading to the south of France.

What they do in the market largely depends on Fouad Yaha’s status. He’s off-contract and there’s been no news of a renewal. If he leaves, they’d likely look for an outside back. They’re also monitoring potential pack additions, too.

Huddersfield Giants

It’s somewhat obvious where and what Huddersfield are looking for on the transfer market: a spine player with genuine quality.

The departures of Jake Connor and Olly Russell leave them desperately light at fullback and half-back, with Tui Lolohea and Adam Clune the only frontline options on the books as it stands. They do have quota spots but like a couple of other clubs, are believed to be waiting for the right player to materialise in Australia rather than panicking.

Hull FC

Another club who, like Castleford, are active and looking on the market for potential options – though it would have to be a one-in, one-out situation if a player of interest materialised from the NRL, given how they’re full on quota.

Hull KR

Done. Or all-but done. Rovers did the majority of their business months and months ago and their squad is one of the most set in Super League going into 2025.

Leeds Rhinos

Still actively exploring the market but in a difficult spot with salary cap space and quota spots. Leeds would now need to let someone go if they were to strike in the NRL market again.

A forward is on their target list after a number of departures in the off-season.

Leigh Leopards

Done: for now. Leigh are clearly looking for a new half-back after Matt Moylan’s departure at the end of the season. David Armstrong will take his place and the number one shirt at the Leopards in 2025, but it leaves them on the hunt for a big-name replacement in the spine.

But crucially, Adrian Lam’s side are relaxed as it stands and are prepared to see what happens in the NRL in the New Year. The presence of Gareth O’Brien, Ben McNamara and, of course, Lachlan Lam in their squad means there’s no panic internally.

Salford Red Devils

Practically done and content with their business – but have the space to do more should they see something they like.

St Helens

Pretty much done, on the assumption Konrad Hurrell’s contract is renewed. The Saints were looking for a centre on the market but Hurrell re-signing would limit them to domestic options only. That’s not to say nothing won’t happen, but if Hurrell stays, expect the Saints to run with what they have.

Wakefield Trinity

Done in terms of their frontline business, but they have the space on the salary cap to do something else if required. They are believed to be on the hunt for a forward – but so are a number of other teams. They are full on quota, too.

Warrington Wolves

Done barring any real drama.

Wigan Warriors

An easy one to finish: definitely done. And why wouldn’t you be content with the shape and state of your squad after you’ve just created history by winning every single trophy on offer?

