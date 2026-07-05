St George-Illawarra Dragons star Luciano Leilua is set to become the latest NRL player to agree a high-profile switch to Super League in 2027 – after penning a long-term deal to sign for Catalans Dragons.

Leilua has been embroiled in a mid-season transfer saga in the NRL, with Brisbane Broncos holding talks with the back rower about a possible deal to join the reigning premiers before the transfer deadline, which passed in the NRL at the end of last month.

However, that deal never materialised, leaving Leilua facing an uncertain future with the Dragons.

He has already been told there would be no deal for him beyond the rest of this season at the club, leading to speculation about whether his next move would be in the NRL or overseas.

And now, it looks like he is bound for Super League along with several of his Dragons team-mates.

Leilua will swap one set of Dragons for another, after agreeing to a three-year deal to sign with John Cartwright’s side and become the latest player to make the move from the NRL to Super League.

He is the fifth player alone from the Dragons to make the move – with three of them heading to Castleford Tigers: Damien Cook, Mat Feagai and Tyrell Sloan.

Emre Guler will also join Wakefield Trinity in 2027, with another slew of high-profile stars from Down Under switching to Super League.

As for Catalans, their squad plans for 2027 are rapidly taking shape. They are losing a number of key players including half-back Toby Sexton, who is joining Perth Bears.

But Jesse Arthars has already agreed to join from the Broncos, and Newcastle Knights utility Tyson Gamble has also confirmed a deal to link up with John Cartwright’s side.

And now another big name is joining that list with Leilua ending any speculation over his future by committing to Catalans long-term.