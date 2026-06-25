Catalans Dragons have confirmed that Newcastle Knights star Tyson Gamble will join the club in 2027 – with John Cartwright’s comments further hinting he will remain in Perpignan next year.

Gamble has agreed a two-year deal to relocate to Super League and sign for Catalans, with the 30-year-old the second new signing on his way to the club next season.

Capable of playing half-back or loose forward, Gamble will bring the curtain down on his NRL career to play for the Dragons in 2027 and 2028.

But it is Cartwright’s comments which perhaps further hint that he will be coaching Gamble in 2027.

John Cartwright future hint?

As it stands, there is no official confirmation on Cartwright’s future with the Dragons. He signed a short-term deal to lead the club for the remainder of the season having left Hull FC.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this month that Cartwright was likely to stay in Perpignan next year, but there has still been no guarantee of that from the Dragons themselves.

However, Cartwright confirming Gamble is a player he knows well, as well as the fact he is commenting on 2027 signings, appears to be a clear hint that Catalans will retain the Australian in the head coaching position.

He said of Gamble’s arrival: “Tyson is another player I have worked with in the past. (He is) a super competitive player (and) brings the same attitude to training. (He) brings experience, (a) good kicking game and is a strong defender. (He) will be a great addition to the squad.”

Gamble added: “I’m so excited to pull the Catalans Dragons jersey on for the next two seasons. I’m grateful to the club for this opportunity and I hope I can do them and the fans proud!”

Gamble made his NRL debut with Wests Tigers in 2018 before making the move to Brisbane Broncos ahead of the start of the 2020 campaign.

He has made 70 NRL appearances to date as well as nearly 100 games across the New South Wales and Queensland Cup competitions.

But he will make the switch to Perpignan next season after agreeing to play for Catalans – and it looks increasingly likely that he will be coached by Cartwright.

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