Danny McGuire has reiterated his commitment to Castleford Tigers, and effectively ruled out a return to Leeds Rhinos as part of a new-look coaching setup: saying he’s happy learning his trade with the Tigers.

McGuire admits he still retains the desire to become a head coach at some point, after an interim spell in charge of Hull KR whetted his appetite to take up a senior role down the line.

The departure of Rohan Smith from Headingley has led many to ponder whether or not the time would now be right for McGuire to return: either as an assistant or even in the role of head coach with the club where he achieved so much as a player.

But McGuire has told Love Rugby League he is enjoying life at Castleford under Craig Lingard.

“Leeds will always be a massive part of my life and I’ll always love the club, so that will never change,” said McGuire. “But right now I’m really happy with what I’m doing here at Cas.

“I’ve got the desire to become a head coach one day, but I feel I’m doing the hard yards and really serving my apprenticeship in coaching.

“I probably need to give it a shot at some point, having really enjoyed my time in interim charge of Hull KR. But like I say I’m happy cracking on with learning my trade here at Cas for now.”

Aussie duo Brad Arthur and Jason Demetriou, plus Salford boss Paul Rowley, have been touted as the leading candidates to succeed Smith at Headingley.

McGuire added that he felt they were all credible candidates for the role, saying: “They’re all decent, experiences coaches and all three would probably do a good job in my opinion.”

