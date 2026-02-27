Former Salford Red Devils and Brisbane Broncos star Daniel Vidot will return to rugby league this weekend after putting his wrestling career on hold to star for the USA Hawks.

Vidot enjoyed a career in the NRL with the likes of the Broncos, Canberra Raiders and St George. He then finished his professional career with a move to England to play for the Red Devils in 2016 before a brief stint back in the NRL with Gold Coast Titans.

Vidot then decided to walk away from rugby league to launch a career in professional wrestling, eventually being signed by the WWE and even appearing on television.

He remains an active wrestler on the sport’s independent circuit but this weekend, will trade his Xyon moniker for his first love of rugby league once again.

Vidot has been selected to represent the USA Hawks in their game against Scotland over the weekend in Las Vegas – and he admits the opportunity to try and boost the game Stateside is something he is excited by.

“I love rugby league, I always have, I want it to grow and especially in USA,” he said. “Wearing the jersey and representing USA, for me it’s a win-win situation. I still miss footy every now and then so whenever I get a chance to play, I want to take it if my schedule aligns.

“I love both things, footy and wrestling right now. I want to take on whatever challenges come my way.”

Vidot also admitted he still ‘needs’ his fix of playing rugby league, adding: “The cool thing about wrestling is that it’s taught me how to block out the crowd, I have confidence out there, I’ll mostly thinking about how to get my breath back.”