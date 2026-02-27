Wakefield coach issues injury update ahead of Warrington clash as Mason Lino latest given

Wakefield boss Daryl Powell has delivered a comprehensive injury update ahead of Trinity’s visit to Warrington Wolves, confirming that Mason Lino should return next week.

Veteran playmaker Lino was an ever-present for Trinity last season, but missed their Round 2 victory at Huddersfield Giants last weekend through a hamstring injury.

Off-season recruit Jack Sinfield put in a man-of-the-match display in that contest and will retain his spot on Saturday evening against Warrington, with first-choice Lino absent from Powell’s 21.

But Lino isn’t far away at all in a big boost to Trinity, who next weekend host Hull FC.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

‘Mason’s still not quite ready, but he’s moving again now, so I’d expect him to be okay next week unless he has a setback’

Elsewhere, influential prop Caius Faatili will make his first Super League appearance of the year against Wire having overcome a calf issue.

Speaking on Lino and Faatili in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning, head coach Powell detailed: “A couple of the boys are coming back and being available after injury.

“There’s not a major overhaul (to the 17), but there might be a couple of tweaks.

“Mason will be alright next week, I thought Jack (Sinfield) went pretty good last week.

“Mason’s still not quite ready, but he’s moving again now, so I’d expect him to be okay next week unless he has a setback.

“Caius is a point of difference, everybody has players that are points of difference because of the impact they can have on a game, and I think he is like that.

“He’s a sparky player who creates opportunities because of his footwork and his speed, so it’s good to have him back.”

‘I want players to nail spots down, which I don’t really think has been done yet’

Powell has made three changes to his 21-man squad for Trinity’s trip to Cheshire, with Lachlan Walmsley and Tray Lolesio dropping out alongside Lino.

Lolesio is yet to make his Super League debut after arriving from Down Under in the off-season, while Walmsley had played – and scored – in last weekend’s win at Huddersfield.

Powell explained: “He (Lolesio) is playing reserves. His partner gave birth and then he got ill straight after, so he just needs to play.

“Jordan Williams played reserves last week, we’re just trying to keep players tuned in and make sure that they’re getting gametime rather than just going straight into Super League action, which is pretty tough. He (Williams) will play tomorrow.

“We’re managing the group, making sure that they’re ready and then if they need extra work, if they need to play reserves, it’s fine.

“Lachlan (Walmsley) has had a grumbling knee and missed a lot of pre-season, and he’s still getting a lot of trouble with that.

“Jayden Myers is coming back into contention, I’m using a lot of wingers at the moment and there are different reasons for that.

“Pratty (Oli Pratt) coming back in was an obvious one, Tom Johnstone will be back pretty soon, and there are spots up for grabs there.

“I want players to nail spots down, which I don’t really think has been done yet.”