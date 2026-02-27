Former Hull KR man makes cross-Championship loan switch as Las Vegas impact shared

Rochdale Hornets have drafted in hooker Reiss Butterworth on a one-week loan deal from fellow Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles.

Former Hull KR man Butterworth, who played five games in Super League between Huddersfield Giants and London Broncos, has been sourced by the Hornets as a temporary replacement for their captain Ross Whitmore.

A Scotland international, Whitmore is unavailable for this weekend’s trip to Whitehaven as he is over in Las Vegas representing the Bravehearts against the USA.

Now 27, Butterworth – who was crowned the League 1 Player of the Year in 2024 – is yet to feature for Sheffield in 2026, but played 24 games across all competitions in their colours last term and has over 130 senior appearances on his CV in total.

Rochdale won their first three Championship games this season before being beaten 42-6 on home soil by Hunslet last time out.

Ahead of their visit to Cumbria on Sunday to take on Haven, the Hornets have also announced the signing of prop Jack Houghton on a month-long loan from Widnes Vikings.

Houghton joined Widnes ahead of 2026 and has featured twice so far for the Vikings, including once in the league: against Workington Town.

As the loan arrivals of Butterworth and Houghton were announced, Rochdale chairman Andy Mazey said: “It’s been a bruising and pretty relentless start to the new season, and we have suffered several injuries which are limiting Gary Thornton’s options.

“In addition to the injuries, our captain Ross Whitmore is also away this week representing Scotland in Las Vegas.

“With the above in mind, we have been hard at work and have gone out to the loan market and are extremely grateful to Sheffield Eagles for allowing a quality player in Reiss Butterworth to join us on a short-term basis.

“Furthermore, our gratitude extends to Allan Coleman and the Widnes club for allowing Jack Houghton to join us.

“Jack is a big, strong, experienced middle unit who has played with the likes of Jamie Dallimore at North Wales, so we know what we are getting.

“He will help bolster our pack as we make the tough trip to Whitehaven this weekend looking to bounce back from last Sunday’s defeat.”