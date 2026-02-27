St Helens forwards Leon Cowen and Alfie Sinclair have completed short-term loan moves to Championship outfit Swinton Lions.

Cowen has two first-team appearances for Saints on his CV having featured off the bench last term against both Leigh Leopards and Castleford Tigers.

Sinclair meanwhile made his senior bow for the Super League heavyweights in the Challenge Cup Third Round against community club West Hull last February.

Both youngsters, 21, have already represented Swinton on dual-registration: and now return to link up with the Lions again on loan.

Cowen has been in Saints’ youth system since April 2022 and began the 2026 campaign by inking a season-long loan deal with Championship side Halifax Panthers.

But after playing three games for the Panthers to take his overall senior career appearance tally up to 26, the Panthers entered compulsory liquidation and were removed from the Championship, leaving the youngster to return to parent club Saints.

11 of those 26 appearances came for Swinton across the course of the 2024 season.

Sinclair meanwhile is yet to feature for any club at senior level this term. With two games also on his CV for North Wales Crusaders in 2024, last season saw him represent Swinton on nine occasions as well as making his Saints debut.

His senior appearance tally now sits at 12, and like Cowen, he awaits his first try in the game.

Both of the youngsters could feature for Paul Wood’s Swinton side this weekend as they host Batley Bulldogs. The Lions have lost all four of their Championship games so far this season.

Currently on a four-game losing run across all competitions, their only victory to date in 2026 came against community club Ince Rose Bridge in the Challenge Cup Second Round last month.