Troubled Championship club Whitehaven WILL take to the field this weekend to face Dewsbury Rams: with their new head coach admitting the playing group have called off their threat to refuse to fulfil their remaining league fixtures.

Amor was appointed as head coach of the Cumbrian club on Monday but barely 24 hours later, he had to reveal that his playing squad had decided collectively that they would not play their remaining Championship fixtures due to undisclosed off-field issues.

That brought into reality the possibility of their opponents being awarded 48-0 walkover victories, almost certainly consigning them to relegation.

However, talks have progressed since Tuesday and after bringing the players together for a training session on Thursday evening, Amor confirmed that Haven will travel to bottom club Dewsbury on Sunday afternoon for a massive league fixture.

“It’s been a chaotic baptism of fire, a whirlwind week if you like,” Amor said.

“But we’ve got there, we’ve got a playing group which somehow, we’ve managed to get them out there. We’ve had a brilliant training session, I have to pay credit to all the players. I didn’t think we’d get here but not only the fact we’re here, I’m absolutely buzzing, but the way the lads trained.

READ NEXT: Castleford Tigers coach delivers recruitment update and hints at more new signings

“It was upbeat, energetic and it was fun and what I’ve got out there is what Jonty Gorley told me about: a committed bunch that are committed to this club and each other. We understand the challenges ahead for us on Sunday; we didn’t get everyone down there but we’ve managed to get through and show that true Cumbrian gritty underdog mentality of getting out there.”

Amor continued: “The main news is we’re going to Dewsbury and we’re going to give it our best shot. We’re hopefully, potentially, going to do something really special. It’s a huge boost, I’m really excited and I can’t wait.”

Amor then delivered a rallying cry to the town of Whitehaven to back the team and the club as they aim to not only survive in the Championship, but overcome the mounting off-field, financial problems they are facing.

He said: “The people want this club to do well and they want this club to do well. They want rugby league in the Championship next season and that’s what we’re presented with.

“We just want them to back us. And we want them to understand that every man and his dog must have come out after Sunday and felt proud to be from this town.”

READ NEXT: ‘P*ss take’: Fans fume as Sky Sports make late Super League fixture alteration