Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves aim for winning send-offs against Hull FC and Catalans Dragons respectively before flying out to Las Vegas to play each in round three.

Ex-prop Amor, who retired nearly two years ago and has since forged a successful career in broadcasting as a pundit, casts his eye over an intriguing set of fixtures.

Wakefield Trinity v Hull Kingston Rovers (Thursday, 8pm)

Wakefield is always a difficult place to go as I know from playing for them and going there many times as an opposition player.

This is Trinity’s first home game back in Super League, they won at Leeds in their season-opener, and the atmosphere should be fantastic from both sets of supporters.

Hull KR were pushed away by Castleford last week and, while this is a very difficult one to call, I’m tipping the Robins to just edge it.

Amor’s prediction: Hull KR by six

Hull FC v Wigan (Friday, 8pm)

If Wigan had won comfortably last week, then perhaps they might have had one eye on Vegas already.

But a champion side doesn’t want to get beaten in round one and they certainly won’t want to lose again in round two.

Hull FC got off to a superb start last week and it’s important to have two strong teams in the city of Hull – although I expect the Warriors to win this one.

Amor’s prediction: Wigan by 10

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons (Friday, 8pm)

It was another slow start by Catalans last week in losing to Hull FC and I don’t see them beating Warrington either.

I have this one down as two wins out of two for Sam Burgess and his men before they head Stateside to play Wigan.

The Wire are genuine title contenders this year and should prove their pedigree with victory here.

Amor’s prediction: Warrington by eight

Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos (Saturday, 3pm)

This is the toughest one of all to call and who knows what kind of team Salford will field this weekend?

The Red Devils’ change of ownership has still not been ratified by the RFL and it remains to be seen if it will be done in time for salary cap restrictions to be lifted ahead of Saturday’s game.

For me a full-strength Salford side beats Leeds but if Paul Rowley’s men are severely understrength again then obviously I’d have to go with the Rhinos!

Amor’s prediction: Salford to win if they’re full-strength; Leeds to win if Salford are again severely understrength

Castleford Tigers v St Helens (Saturday, 8pm)

Cas will actually be upbeat after the way they performed in defeat at Hull KR last week.

Of course they won’t be happy with losing, but performance and character-wise it was an impressive response to their Challenge Cup exit at Bradford Bulls.

Saints scored points for fun last week, albeit against Salford reserves, and should have enough firepower to take the spoils at the Jungle.

Amor’s prediction: St Helens by eight

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants (Sunday, 2.30pm)

I was really impressed with Leigh last week and some of their new signings were outstanding, not least David Armstrong at full-back.

Tesi Niu and Ethan O’Neill were also superb and beating Wigan on their own turf will pour so much confidence into Adrian Lam’s troops.

As for Huddersfield, I’m not convinced that their squad is strong enough and, while they showed some encouraging signs in defeat to Warrington, Leigh should be too strong here.

Amor’s prediction: Leigh by 12

