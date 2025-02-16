BBC pundit Kyle Amor has joined the ever-growing list of people taking aim at St Helens’ record-breaking win against Salford Red Devils’ youngsters, labelling it an ‘own goal for the sport’.

Amor, who made more than 350 senior appearances during a playing career which saw him win four Super League titles, formed part of the BBC’s team at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday evening.

With the game live on BBC Two, Amor first provided insight as a pundit in the pre-match build-up before moving into the gantry to co-commentate on the game.

As most expected given the more-than-youthful make-up of the Salford side, the Round 1 clash was one-sided throughout and ultimately ended 82-o.

That scoreline brings a new Super League record for the biggest-ever margin between two sides in a game.

BBC pundit slams Salford Red Devils controversy as ‘own goal’ for Super League

The Red Devils’ matchday squad, which contained just 16 players, saw only three first-team figures named – and all three of those began the evening on the bench.

A very complex situation aside, the end product was a non-entity of a game being shown live on terrestrial TV. And Amor has made his feelings known via social media.

Across a thread on X (@kylejamor87), the 37-year-old wrote: “Did rugby league miss a huge opportunity this weekend?

“Following Thursday night’s thrilling opener, we’ve seen three games decided by a total of just four points—great viewing for rugby league fans!

“But despite the excitement, yesterday felt like a massive own goal for the sport.

“With no Six Nations on TV, rugby league had a golden opportunity to showcase its best talent in a prime-time terrestrial slot on the BBC.

“Instead, Salford – still restricted by salary cap limitations following their takeover – fielded a side full of young, inexperienced players.

“The result was an 82-0 scoreline that does little for either team, the competition, or the sport as a whole.

“Of course, there are two sides to every story, but surely a better solution could have been found to ensure a more competitive spectacle?

“This was a moment to put rugby league in the best possible light, and it feels like an opportunity wasted.

“What do you think? Could this have been handled better?”

