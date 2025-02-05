Warrington Wolves star throws support behind new Challenge Cup format with ‘Grand Final’ comparison made

Warrington Wolves forward Luke Yates insists the prospect of facing League 1 outfit Whitehaven is an exciting one, throwing his support behind the new Challenge Cup format.

The Wolves will travel up to Cumbria to take on Haven in the Third Round of the competition on Saturday afternoon.

That tie comes as part of a rejig of the Challenge Cup last year in which every Super League club was drawn away from home against a lower league opponent.

The format change has received criticism from many, but Yates – who scored a try for Huddersfield Giants against Barrow Raiders en-route to the Challenge Cup final back in March 2022 – is relishing this weekend’s tie.

When speaking to journalists – including LoveRugbyLeague – during Wire’s pre-season media day last month, Warrington’s Third Round opponents hadn’t been confirmed.

The draw had been made, with a trip to either Swinton Lions or Whitehaven teed up prior to Haven’s victory in that pair’s Second Round tie, and the Australian remained excited either way.

Yates said: “The cup game is going to be an interesting one. I know how hard it is going up against (lower league teams).

“I went up to Barrow in 2022 and played them up there (with Huddersfield). It was a real tough game, so no one is overlooking them (Whitehaven).

“We’re starting at 0-0, it’s just the same as against everyone else, and it’s time to go to work.

“It’s like their Grand Final, isn’t it?”

If selected on Saturday, this will be Yates’ 12th appearance in the Challenge Cup – with the milestone of his 150th appearance across all competitions in the British game fast approaching.

He continued: “It’s good I think, because it grows the game. If we can go there with a strong squad, it’s going to bring some more eyes on the club and brings some more money in for them.

“That’s the format and once you get your head around it, it is exciting. You know you’re going to be not playing at a Super League standard ground or having those facilities, but you’ve got to embrace it.

“If you’re going to be positive, go there and get a result, it’s all part of the game.”

Sam Burgess: ‘We’re not even a consideration in it’

As mentioned already, not everybody shares the same excitement as Yates – including his own head coach.

Wire chief Sam Burgess saw his side reach the Challenge Cup final last season, needing just three wins to reach Wembley.

If they’re to repeat the feat this term, with the new format, they’ll need to win four – starting with Saturday’s trip to Whitehaven.

Speaking during last month’s pre-season media day, Burgess shared his thoughts: “The game before the season? I don’t want to get in any trouble!

“I understand the concept, but are we considered in that? No-one spoke to me about it – we were just told what to do.

“It’s similar to the mouthguard stuff… it was, ‘do this, otherwise this will happen.’

“We’re not even a consideration in it.”

