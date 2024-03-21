Three Championship players have been banned following the opening weekend of the season, with Bradford Bulls winger Jorge Taufua among them – with two more players looking at lengthy bans after being summoned to a tribunal.

Taufua has been given a two-match ban for head contact following the Bulls‘ defeat to his former club, Wakefield Trinity, last Friday. The Grade C charge has seen him banned for two matches rather than one due to it being at the higher end of the grading.

Halifax forward Jacob Fairbank has also been banned for one match, after a Grade B striking charge following the Panthers’ win at Dewsbury Rams. The Rams’ Jackson Walker has also been given a one-match suspension following an incident in the same fixture, after being charged with Grade C head contact.

Meanwhile, two more Championship players have been referred straight to a tribunal hearing next week following Grade E charges. York’s Nikau Williams is potentially looking at a lengthy suspension after a Grade E charge of head contact following their defeat to Doncaster.

And Barrow’s Brad Walker is also facing a significant charge after being accused of questioning the integrity of a match official. Both could be hit with big suspensions if found guilty.

The full list of charges from the opening round of the Championship, League 1 and Women’s Challenge Cup are as follows:

Jorge Taufua (Bradford Bulls) – Grade C Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of the Grade)

Yusuf Aydin (Featherstone Rovers) – Grade B Striking – £125 Fine

Jacob Fairbank (Halifax Panthers) – Grade B Striking – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Jackson Walker (Dewsbury Rams) – Grade C Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Brad Walker (Barrow Raiders) – Grade E Questioning Integrity of Match Official – Refer to Tribunal

Nikau Williams (York Knights) – Grade E Head Contact – Refer to Tribunal

Ellie Parkin (Bradford Bulls Women) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £50 Fine

Nicole Barrett (Warrington Wolves Women) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £50 Fine

