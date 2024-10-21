Bradford Bulls announce 14 departures, including overseas stars and Super League-bound youngster

Overseas star Zac Fulton and powerful young prop Eribe Doro, who has joined Super League Grand Finalists Hull KR, are among 14 departures confirmed by Championship outfit Bradford Bulls.

The Bulls, who were beaten in the play-off semi-finals over in France by Toulouse Olympique, for the second season running, are now coachless following the departure of Eamon O’Carroll.

After just one season in charge at Odsal, O’Carroll has left the club to take up a full-time role with a Super League club.

And on Monday evening, the Bulls confirmed the players that would be following him out of the doors at Odsal, with a total of 14 player exits confirmed.

Within their announcement, Bradford confirmed that they had offered Australian ace Fulton a lucrative deal to remain with the club, but he has opted to return Down Under instead.

Fellow overseas ace Max Lehmann departs alongside Fulton, with the outside-back having scored six tries in 12 appearances since making the move to Odsal from Queensland Cup outfit Brisbane Tigers in June.

Elsewhere, forward Doro‘s move to Hull KR was announced earlier this year, with the 23-year-old having penned a two-year deal at Craven Park in 2025.

Loanees Harvey Makin (Wigan Warriors) and Romain Franco (Wakefield Trinity) were also on the list having made a combined 15 appearances for the West Yorkshire outfit this term. Franco has been also released by Wakefield.

Will Oakes, Jaden Barraclough and Dom Waites were not offered a new deal by the Bulls, and neither was Chester Butler, who has informed the club of his intentions to retire.

Ex-Super League aces Lee Gaskell and Jarrod Sammut will also be departing Odsal having not had a contract tabled their way for 2025 alongside former Castleford Tigers man John Davies.

Back-rower Davies is taking a year out of the game due to personal reasons, while Jordan Baldwinson‘s second stint with the Bulls has come to an end having spent much of 2024 sidelined through various injuries.

One-time England Knights international Joe Arundel is the other exit announced from BD6. Bradford say that the 33-year-old will take up an opportunity with another Championship club.

The only other notable bit of news from the Bulls’ announcement is that they remain in talks with Jorge Taufua regarding a deal for 2025.

A five-time Tonga international, who also has three caps for Samoa on his CV, winger Taufua has scored 14 tries in 29 Bradford appearances since joining the club midway through the 2023 campaign.

