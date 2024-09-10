Halifax Panthers say they have settled an outstanding bill owed to HMRC which ensures the club’s safety in the immediate future: but have warned further challenges still lie ahead.

The Panthers issued a call to arms last week after warning that the very existence of the club could be under threat. They were due to face a hearing on Wednesday morning regarding unpaid taxes and had warned the situation had become extremely precarious financially.

However, the club have provided a positive update insisting that with a variety of measures including commercial activity, fan donations plus an advancement of payments from the Rugby Football League, that matter has been closed.

The Panthers’ interim chair, Lee Kenny, said: “Thanks to the generosity of the Panthers family, the club can confirm it has settled the remainder of the HMRC bill that was subject to the winding up petition due this Wednesday.

“This has been achieved thanks to a combination of commercial activity, accelerated RFL payments and the huge generosity of the fans and sponsors. Thank you all!”

READ NEXT: Castleford Tigers recruitment update as investor reveals market challenges

However, Kenny insisted the club are by no means completely free of financial problems. They still owe their players and staff a portion of their wages that were due at the beginning of this month, and Kenny stressed there are still ‘long-term financial challenges’ for the Panthers to face.

He said: “As mentioned in previous statements, while this safeguards the club’s immediate future, there is still a lot of work to be done to tackle the long-term financial challenges facing the club.

“Our attention now turns to ensuring all players and staff receive the remainder of the wages that were due on the 1st of September as soon as possible.”

The club have one home fixture left; a bumper local derby against fierce rivals Bradford Bulls later this month. They defeated Dewsbury Rams at The Shay on Sunday afternoon to remain four points clear of the relegation zone, with three games remaining.

READ NEXT: Every Leeds Rhinos player’s contract situation with TWELVE off-contract in 2025