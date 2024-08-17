Championship club only names 16-man squad for vital league clash as struggles continue

Struggling Championship side Whitehaven have not even been able to name 17 players in their match-day squad for a vital league clash this weekend as their struggles on and off the field continue.

Haven are locked in a compelling relegation battle in the Championship. They are second-bottom going into this weekend’s games, level on points with Swinton and just a point adrift of Barrow Raiders heading into the final weeks of the season.

But the bigger problems lie off the field in Cumbria. The club recently admitted they were struggling to pay their players and made an impassioned plea for supporters to help keep the club going through a difficult period.

Fundraising efforts were held at their league fixture away at Bradford Bulls last week, but the struggles look set to continue on the pitch this week.

Haven host Doncaster in a massive fixture which could go a long way to determining their Championship survival. But they look set to do so without a full team being able to be fielded by the club.

Jonty Gorley can only name a 16 man squad this weekend as we welcome Doncaster to the Ortus Rec on Sunday As confirmed post match vs Bradford last week Noah High has been recalled by Warrington. We would like to thank Noah for his time in 🟤🔵🟡#WeareHaven pic.twitter.com/0CJkimOUhv — Whitehaven Rugby League (@OfficialHavenRl) August 16, 2024

They confirmed that head coach Jonty Gorley has only been able to name 16 players, meaning that Haven will go into the game with a maximum of three substitutes, assuming there are no more late pullouts or withdrawals going into the match.

Three of the 16 are loan players too, meaning Haven are desperately low on contracted players as they enter a period which could go a long way towards determining the club’s long-term future.

